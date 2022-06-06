Harborside Inc. Expands Leadership Team; Kavi Bhai Named Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis; Angela Pih Named Vice President of Marketing

Industry Veterans Bring Over 35 Years of Combined Experience with Proven Track Records in Cannabis, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, appointing Kavi Bhai as vice president of financial planning and analysis and Angela Pih as vice president of marketing.

Mr. Bhai has over 11 years of relevant experience, having previously worked for BellRock Brands, where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to BellRock, he served as chief financial officer at Mary's Medicinals and led audit and advisory engagements at Frazier & Deeter, LLC. In his current role, Mr. Bhai will be responsible for planning, forecasting, budgeting, and analysis to support the execution of the Company's strategic plan.

Ms. Pih is charged with expanding Harborside's market share by strengthening the company's brands and sales capabilities. She was previously chief marketing officer at Papa & Barkley, the category leader in cannabis products for health and wellness, and at CannaCraft, a house of brands in California across recreational and wellness cannabis products. Considered a technology "first mover", Ms. Pih is a 3x Clio Award winner and was named by The Drum as a Top Female Talent of Color in 2018. She brings 25 years of experience in cannabis, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

"As we embark upon the next phase of growth in creating a leading, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, we are filling the final two critical positions in our senior executive team," said Ed Schmults, CEO Harborside. "The addition of Kavi, with his track record of navigating companies toward financial growth following internal overhaul, and Angela, with her proven marketing experience across retail and CPG brands, is hugely beneficial to Harborside as we further establish a leadership role in the California market."

About Harborside

Harborside, a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, major brands, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing, is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis companies in California. Founded in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company operates 14 dispensaries covering Northern and Southern California and one in Oregon, distribution facilities in San Jose and Los Angeles, California and integrated cultivation/production facilities in Salinas and Greenfield, California. Harborside is a publicly listed company, currently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "HBOR" and the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "HBORF".

The Company continues to play an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California and Oregon consumers.

