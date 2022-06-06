Mammee Bay Joins The Leading Hotels of the World

Sygnus and The Leading Hotels of the World align to champion independent, world-class resorts in coveted island destinations

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sygnus, the leading alternative investment management company in the Caribbean, today announced that its Mammee Bay development, located in Jamaica, has been accepted as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, the leader in independent, luxury hospitality for more than nine decades. This project is being undertaken by Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRF), a specialty real estate investment company managed by Sygnus. This is the first addition of Sygnus to the Leading Hotels, and signifies a start of the companies' relationship, with plans to partner and bring even more independent properties to the region.

The collaboration will be brought to life with the award-winning luxury hospitality operator Wischermann Partners, Inc., and renowned design and architecture firm LEO A DALY. The future plans underscore a commitment to creating authentic travel experiences, introducing resorts rooted in innovation, with an independent spirit and designed to celebrate the culture of each destination. "We have long celebrated hoteliers who curate distinctive, independent hotels and remarkable experiences," commented Shannon Knapp, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Leading Hotels of the World. "It is a great pleasure to welcome Mammee Bay to our exclusive portfolio, and we hope to welcome many other projects of Sygnus Real Estate Finance (SRF) and Wischermann Partners, Inc. in the future. Both companies are dedicated to developing independent, luxury hotels that embody the essence of their surrounding locales. Mammee Bay marks Leading Hotels' re-entrance to Jamaica, and we are excited to introduce our travelers to this extraordinary property and future Sygnus Real Estate Finance (SRF) and Wischermann Partners, Inc. developments in the important Caribbean region."

The first property under development is a 250-room luxury resort and 23 residences nestled amongst towering 200-year-old fig and banyan trees at Mammee Bay in Jamaica, that is slated to debut in late 2024. Showcasing design by LEO A DALY, the resort has been envisioned to celebrate the vibrant nature of the island and introduce an at once elevated, elegant and authentic experience - an idyllic haven delivering transportive getaways. An array of unique amenities will be found throughout the property including an 18,000-square-foot spa deeply immersed in nature and featuring therapies such as sound healing and meditative practices, culinary destinations including a fine dining show kitchen, a Mediterranean bistro, a beach bar and grill, and more. The project is estimated to be a US $265 million investment.

"Creating memorable experiences for curious travelers is at our core," commented Paul Wischermann, President and Chief Executive Officer for Wischermann Partners, Inc. "We are proud to introduce this collection of destination-defining resorts within LHW which are rooted in cultural immersion and guided by a commitment to setting a new bar in luxury travel."

"As the regional leader in the alternative investments space, Sygnus through our specialty real estate investment company, Sygnus Real Estate Finance (SRF), has always had a key interest in enhancing the luxury hospitality market in Jamaica and our Mammee Bay project represents the ideal opportunity to achieve this. In collaboration with the Leading Hotels of the World and a group of highly talented partners, our vision is not only to execute the Mammee Bay project but to over time build out a series of similar luxury projects in other highly sought-after destinations across the Caribbean," remarked Berisford Grey, Chief Executive Officer of Sygnus Group.

Sygnus is actively exploring future developments in the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia, among other magnificent island escapes.

About Sygnus Group

Headquartered in Jamaica, Sygnus has operations in Puerto Rico and St. Lucia, and is the Caribbean's leading alternative investment management company with investment funds spanning private credit, real estate and private equity. Sygnus Capital Limited is a licensed securities dealer in Jamaica with the Financial Services Commission and is focused on providing clients with independent Investment Banking and Investment Advisory Services. As a registered broker, Sygnus Capital is committed to assisting local and regional clients to access financing through the debt or equity capital markets, as well as non-traditional channels through our Private Credit Investment companies.

Sygnus manages Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and is the largest Private Credit Investment company in the English-Speaking Caribbean. SCI is a pioneering private credit investment company, which offers creative debt financing to middle market businesses across the Caribbean. Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRF) which recently listed on the JSE, provides flexible capital (Debt or Equity) to all classes of real estate assets (commercial, hospitality, industrial or residential). Sygnus Deneb Investments Limited (SDI) invests private equity capital in companies in the form of growth capital, buyouts and turnarounds. Sygnus also offers its clients Investment Banking, Wealth Advisory and Tax Advisory services.

About Leading Hotels of the World

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at @LeadingHotels, Twitter at @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld.

About Wischermann Partners, Inc.

An award-winning, global hospitality firm that designs, brands and operates refined hospitality experiences. Established in 2002, Wischermann Partners has an unwavering attention to detail, creating unique experiences while being commercially minded and has a deep love of hospitality. Operating hotels & resorts consistently ranked as the best in guest service and design, Wischermann has a selective collection of distinctive properties that each celebrate their unique destinations and vibrant traditions.

About LEO A DALY

LEO A DALY is a leader in the design of the built environment, offering planning, architecture, engineering, interior design, and program management. Founded in 1915, LEO A DALY has an unyielding focus on design excellence. Consistently ranked as one of the top architectural, engineering, and interiors firms in the US, its award-winning, diverse portfolio includes projects in more than 91 countries, all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

