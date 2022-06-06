RelativityOne Integrates with Box's Leading Content Cloud to Enable Direct Data Collection for e-discovery

This new connection point creates a more seamless experience for global customers in the cloud

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity , a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced an integration with Box, the leading Content Cloud, to enable RelativityOne users to collect data from Box directly for e-discovery processes. The integration underscores Relativity's commitment to ensuring that cloud customers can directly collect data from the most popular enterprise data sources to streamline their e-discovery and investigation projects. RelativityOne Collect allows for defensible collections and enables users to collect just the right amount of data, which can prevent risky over collections.

Relativity (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to leverage Box's enterprise-grade cloud content management solution so users can collect the relevant files they need in an intentional, defensible manner," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "These workflows will enable users to identify and gather just the right amount of data to enable a case to proceed as efficiently as possible. This approach also provides detailed reporting, at the item and job levels, to provide context on how collection decisions were made, why specific data may or may not have been included, and any native metadata regarding access, modifications and more."

This integration represents how Relativity carefully invests in how users organize data today so they can more easily discover the truth and act on it.

"Organizations today need products that are inherently secure to support employees working from anywhere," said Fred Klein, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Box. "At Box, we continuously strive to improve our integrations with third-party apps so that it's easier than ever for customers to use Box alongside best-in-class solutions. We're excited to work with Relativity to enable our customers to easily leverage robust e-discovery capabilities while working with their most important content."

In addition to collections, legal teams and e-discovery professionals can use connectors to help issue and monitor legal holds and apply data retention policies. With end-to-end e-discovery capabilities, the results of these upstream efforts are quickly present in a review interface—enabling quicker work with minimal data juggling and platform hopping.

"Our goal is to make the often-cumbersome e-discovery process faster and easier for our users, and this integration with Box achieves just that," said Brown. "This is only the beginning as we plan to release additional connection points on a regular basis for our cloud customers to enhance the overall user experience."

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity