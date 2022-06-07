Illumina Announces Next Generation Products and Data at AGBT General Meeting to Advance Innovative Customer Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today shared key customer-focused announcements and presentations it will make at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, taking place June 6–9 in Orlando, Fla. Announcements will include new 2x300 base pair read lengths on NextSeq™ 1000 and 2000 systems, designed to expand the breadth of applications and support customers looking to scale from the MiSeq™ system. In addition, new data on Illumina's Infinity technology will be presented in one of the company's sessions as well as a presentation on Illumina's informatics solutions, including DRAGEN Bio-IT and Illumina Connected Analytics (ICA). Illumina will also convene and lead several more events and discussions at the conference about genomics innovation to help further foster industry collaboration and partnership.

"At Illumina, customers are at the center of what we do, and we are excited to connect with them at AGBT to unveil our next-generation genomics solutions and learn more about their specific needs and requirements," said Susan Tousi, Chief Commercial Officer at Illumina. "AGBT represents a key opportunity for Illumina to continue driving innovations that accelerate personalized medicine far into the future with our many valued partners."

New, longer-read kit configurations

Expected to be released later this year, the new 600 cycle kit on NextSeq 1000/2000 will deliver longer, paired-end 2x300bp reads and expand the breadth of applications ranging from metagenomics to immune-repertoire profiling. Data will be presented demonstrating NextSeq 2000 as a powerful, new tool to enable full-length V(D)J immune repertoire sequencing at scale to further understand the human immunome.

"The upcoming launch of our new NextSeq kits is another important step towards continuing to elevate sequencing to a new industry benchmark," said Alex Aravanis, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Illumina. "Greater gene sequencing depth and length, combined with advanced library preparation approaches, represent the next wave of technological advances in repertoire sequencing that will unlock the power of the genome to transform human health."

New data with Infinity Technology

In its June 8 session entitled "Emerging Applications and Advances in Whole Genome Sequencing," Illumina will share new data from its Infinity technology platform, demonstrating exceptional performance across difficult-to-map regions of the genome, the ability to resolve complex structural variants, and the functionality to generate phased data across the highly polymorphic human leukocyte antigen (HLA) regions to assign haplotypes. Additionally, Illumina will share data using the Infinity technology in combination with targeted enrichment. This approach allows users to target the approximately 5% of difficult-to-map genic regions in combination with a standard Illumina genome to enable unprecedented scale using a novel and cost-effective approach.

The Ashley Lab at Stanford University has been an early collaborator with Illumina and has used Infinity data to analyze patient samples to further resolve the underlying genetic variation – creating another powerful tool for more informed clinical decision-making to improve patient outcomes. Euan Ashley, MD, PhD, Professor of Genomics and Precision Health, Stanford University School of Medicine, presented data generated from Infinity technology in his keynote address at AGBT on June 6.

Optimized WGS performance with NovaSeq 6000 and best-in-class informatics

Illumina's NovaSeq 6000 and DRAGEN Bio-IT platform are addressing some of today's biggest global health challenges, including genetic disease diagnosis, cancer detection and treatment, and global pathogen surveillance. Illumina's recent progress in informatics is also optimizing human WGS analysis.

In a June 9 session entitled "Connecting Samples to Genomic Analysis & Interpretation," Illumina will discuss its suite of informatics solutions and highlight its game-changing applications, including DRAGEN v3.10, which provides the most accurate measurement of the genome as measured against Precision FDA benchmarks. In an updated comparison, DRAGEN outperformed all other technologies across all benchmarks and in the difficult major histocompatibility complex (MHC) region. DRAGEN v3.10 continues to deliver industry-leading accuracy across numerous population-scale studies, such as All of Us, Genome England and UK BioBank. As of March 2022, Illumina's customers have processed more than 1.8 million whole genomes through the DRAGEN tools to accelerate the data processing component of sequencing.

Convening and leading critical conversations at AGBT

Illumina will convene and drive critical conversations around genomics innovation, foster industry collaboration, and discuss advances in its genomics technologies through a number of events and discussions at AGBT, including:

"Extending the Reach of Illumina Sequencing Platforms" – Fiona Nohilly , Manager, Product Marketing of Illumina, and Joel Fellis , PhD, VP Product Management, Sequencing Platforms, will discuss efforts to scale and expand access to lllumina's next-generation sequencing platforms. The conversation will take place Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00 am ET in the Palm Beach Room.





" Emerging Applications and Advances in Whole Genome Sequencing" – Gary Schroth , PhD, VP and Distinguished Scientist at Illumina, will discuss the latest advances in Illumina's whole genome offering and the vast potential of emerging genomics technologies on Wednesday, June 8 , 8:00 am ET in the Palm Beach Room.





"Connecting Samples to Genomic Analysis & Interpretation" – Mike Lelivelt , PhD, VP Product Management, Software & Informatics, will share Illumina's end-to-end solution for connecting samples to critical genomic insights on Thursday, June 9 , 8:00 am ET in the Palm Beach Room.





Women's Networking Event – Attendees will be invited to network with women in science at the Illumina-sponsored Women's Networking Event. Illumina will recognize an accomplished scientist as part of its ongoing support for women in science on Tuesday, June 7 at 5:30 pm ET at Signature Island.

"At Illumina, we are pushing genomic technologies to new frontiers to solve the world's biggest health challenges," said Aravanis. "Through our involvement in this year's AGBT, we look forward to engaging with leading genomics innovators and thinkers about the next-generation genomics solutions that are driving the future of personalized medicine – and the ways we can scale these critical innovations to transform health outcomes around the world."

