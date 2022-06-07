Patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health offers Stanford Health Care patients easy access to entertainment and hospital services

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health was selected by Stanford Health Care to provide entertainment and positive distraction outlets, as well as in-room conveniences and services, in patient rooms.

Patients admitted for inpatient care at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California, can use SONIFI Health's interactive television to watch a library of new release and classic movies available free and on demand, tune in to live programming from DIRECTV channel lineups, listen to curated music playlists, and securely stream content from thousands of apps using their mobile devices and SONIFI's patented STAYCAST technology.

The interactive TV also provides patients access to information and services from the hospital, including disability accommodations, food and retail options for families, COVID-19 safety precautions, instructions for the hospital's MyHealth patient portal registration, and the ability for patients to independently order meals that are within their specific dietary orders.

"The SONIFI Health team is honored to be part of each patient's journey of excellence at Stanford Health Care," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health General Manager. "We look forward to many more years of collaboration with the hospital to benefit patients."

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

