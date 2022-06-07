Seventeen Companies Complete +Vantage Vinyl Verified Program Through the Vinyl Sustainability Council

– ExxonMobil Among Latest Class to Satisfy Program Requirements –

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, today named 17 companies that are now +Vantage Vinyl™ verified. A voluntary assessment conducted by the council, +Vantage Vinyl serves as independent, third-party verification of a vinyl company's integrated efforts to achieve sustainability in its operations and practices.

"The mission behind +Vantage Vinyl is to drive enhanced sustainability efforts across the vinyl industry. In short, we want to recognize companies who can demonstrate they are committed to balancing environmental stewardship with economic support and social responsibility," said Jay Thomas, VSC executive director. "With a growing focus on sustainability, companies that become +Vantage Vinyl verified are ensuring consumers that they are focused on using more sustainable practices to make a long-term impact on their communities, the environment, and the world at large."

Companies that voluntarily participate in the +Vantage Vinyl initiative are required to demonstrate their contribution to industry progress and continuous improvement in sustainability across all three sectors: social, economic, and environmental. Verification through GreenCircle Certified, LLC authenticates and reports on the activities and key performance indicators achieved by each company within the five sustainability pillars: environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic soundness, collaboration, and open communications.

Companies that achieved +Vantage Vinyl verification in 2022 include:

Aurora Plastics, LLC

Baerlocher USA

Cornerstone Building Brands

Eastman

ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company, a division of Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A .

GEON Performance Solutions

HMTX Industries

Occidental Chemical Corporation OXO Global Business Unit

Shintech Incorporated

Sika Corporation – Roofing

Tarkett

Teknor Apex Company

The AZEK Company Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Vestolit

Westlake Corporation

"+Vantage Vinyl verification leads to further advancement of sustainability in the vinyl industry and a clear commitment to a better future," Thomas said. "We congratulate this year's class for their dedication to the cause and encourage them to continue their efforts. They serve as an example to other companies who seek appropriate recognition and verification for their sustainability efforts. With the +Vantage Vinyl verification, they can send a strong message to their customers, their prospects, and the industry as a whole."

For more information, visit vantagevinyl.com.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl™ verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

