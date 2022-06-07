Tiger Pistol Promotes Four Engineering Team Members to Leadership Roles Amid Continued Company Growth

Internal promotions exemplify Tiger Pistol's commitment to innovation through personal career growth and ongoing investment among its engineering team.

AUSTIN, Texas , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, recently elevated four members of its current engineering department to lead its growing team.

Ben Gdovicak will lead Tiger Pistol's Engineering Team as VP of Engineering. In his new role, Gdovicak also joins the Tiger Pistol Executive Team, where he will help guide the future direction of the business. (PRNewswire)

Under the new structure, Ben Gdovicak, who holds nearly two decades of experience leading teams in developing and implementing complex technology solutions and systems, has been promoted to VP, Engineering. In his new role, Gdovicak also joins the Tiger Pistol Executive Team, where he will help guide the future direction of the business.

"I have been fortunate enough throughout my career to work across many roles within engineering departments, and I'm thrilled to bring all of those experiences together in this leadership role," said Gdovicak. "It's an especially exciting time here at Tiger Pistol. We have many innovative new opportunities ahead of us, and I have never been more confident in our ability to achieve our objectives. We have assembled a world class engineering team. In addition to recent hires, these internal promotions instill confidence across the organization, maintain continuity in our team, and help drive a culture of continuous transformation. I look forward to continuing this culture as we structure this team to scale with our future growth."

Prior to Tiger Pistol, Gdovicak served as Director of Technology at Robots & Pencils, a global digital innovation firm, where he led teams to enhance existing enterprise solutions and deliver on greenfield projects. He has also held senior technology leadership roles at KINETiQ DIGITAL, a data-driven digital agency, where he established and led the engineering team to deliver software solutions for clients, and for ForeSee, a leading cloud-based voice of the customer (VoC) vendor, where he designed and implemented a product reviews solution for large eCommerce sites.

"Ben's strong work ethic, extensive software knowledge, and true dedication to the company have made him a major asset to the engineering team, and the company as a whole," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "His depth of experience, strong relationships with our product team, and autonomous leadership style provide the perfect combination to bring our technology roadmap to fruition."

Tiger Pistol has also elevated the roles of three other veteran team members to leadership positions.

As Senior Director of Engineering, Daniel Vogel holds fifteen years of experience in full-stack software development, and seven years experience working with the Tiger Pistol Collaborative Advertising Platform™. In this new role, Vogel will apply his depth of platform knowledge to evolve and scale the team's development processes for future growth. Prior to Tiger Pistol, Vogel worked at NovaStor, a data backup and recovery software solutions company as a Front-End Developer.

Brandyn Brosemer has accepted the role of Director of Development Operations, responsible for managing and automating the deployment, operation, and infrastructure of Tiger Pistol's software applications and cloud infrastructure. Prior to TigerPistol, Brandyn served as the Lead Enterprise Architect at BrandMuscle, the leader in integrated local and channel marketing.

Mike Wagner has been elevated to the role of Director of Quality Engineering, responsible for release management, software testing, and test automation; and ensuring that all aspects of the software development lifecycle are tuned to ensure the best quality software for Tiger Pistol's users. Wagner has more than 20 years of experience in software testing and development. Prior to Tiger Pistol, Wagner held technology leadership roles at Robots & Pencils as the Principal Software Test Engineer, and Progressive Insurance, where he filled roles as a Software Test Engineering Lead and Senior Project Manager.

"Tiger Pistol employees collaborate to produce exceptional outcomes - where the sum of our efforts is greater than the parts," said Elliott. "With this engineering leadership team in place, I'm confident that Tiger Pistol will continue to broaden the applicability of our solution and deepen the value we deliver to our clients."

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, or agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

