Trading Technologies and Talos enter into strategic partnership, vastly expanding TT crypto offering

CHICAGO and LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, announced today that the firms have partnered to substantially and rapidly broaden TT's cryptocurrency offering on a global basis by leveraging the Talos infrastructure and market connectivity from directly within the TT® platform. The agreement represents the first major strategic partnership propelling TT's expansion into multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, and provides a significant opportunity for TT's global customer base to access Talos' extensive, market-leading cryptocurrency trading solutions.

Announced at the International Derivatives Expo (IDX) in London, the first phase of the partnership agreement intends to give TT clients ready access to 14 additional cryptocurrency markets in Q3 2022, beyond the four already offered directly through the TT platform. Later phases of the partnership will incorporate more of Talos' trading services seamlessly onto the TT platform.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "Our acquisition by 7RIDGE late last year has given us the ability to make a substantial investment into broadening our offering into new asset classes, including through partnerships with the most innovative and reliable firms with domain expertise. Among our first priorities is becoming a primary hub for crypto trading, giving our clients the array of choices, premier functionality and liquidity that has been a hallmark of our exchange-traded derivatives offering."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Trading Technologies and Keith's team to help power institutional access to digital assets," said Talos co-founder and CEO Anton Katz. "Trading Technologies has earned its high repute within the traditional institutional trading infrastructure space, and together we will be able to bring institutional-grade digital asset services to this long-established community with a level of familiarity and quality to which they are accustomed."

Jason Shaffer, TT's EVP Product Management, who is leading the firm's new cryptocurrency initiative, said: "We're delighted to partner with Talos, which has the trust of the world's leading institutions and a powerful foothold, infrastructure and track record in the evolving crypto space. Institutional demand continues to build for this asset class, along with a need for reliable technology partners to help facilitate adoption. Combined with Talos' infrastructure, our proven technology will help our clients participate in the crypto space with ease and confidence."

TT began offering access to cryptocurrency spot and derivatives markets in 2018, building native connectivity to markets including Coinbase, BitMEX, Bakkt and Deribit. TT has also supported trading of bitcoin futures and options on CME Group since those products launched. The new partnership with Talos vastly expands on TT clients' ability to trade on a broad range of digital asset markets, alongside other asset classes, including with Binance, Bitstamp, ErisX (now part of Cboe Global Markets), FTX, Gemini, Kraken and others.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .

