Werkflo Releases the new FlowBiz™ suite

SYDNEY, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werkflo is pleased to release the newly upgraded FlowBiz™ suite to customers.

FlowBiz™ is a cloud-based charting, integration and automation workflow solution that is unlike anything else on the market.

"Within our unified platform a user can 'flowchart' any or all of their business or compliance processes, allocate tasks as part of those workflows, integrate and automate process execution, and create procedure documentation with just a couple of clicks", states Jose Aniceto, Chief Technology Officer.

Until now, to map and automate a process, a user has had to buy charting software, then purchase additional software or apps in order to automate low level tasks. This has left a user with potential technical, procedural or data integration issues. FlowBiz™ solves this by offering considerable workflow, reporting and cost benefits (starting from $5AUD per user per month).

FlowBiz™ is trusted by a multitude of customers across diverse industry sectors such as financial services, NDIS providers, Government agencies, fleet managers and more. The latest cloud release of FlowBiz™ sees its solution offer up to date modern UI and UX methodologies as a software-as-a-service subscription model.

Alongside the Popdocx ingestion solution, a user can take a compliance process, automate it and generate a complete compliance obligation (and all populated supporting documents) in seconds - all within one environment.

The FlowBiz™ suite is packed with features that customers won't find within most enterprise level subscriptions.

