Bain & Company opens new Athens office to serve expanding Greek client base and strong demand for premium strategic advice and services

ATHENS, Greece, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, the global business and management consultancy, announces the opening of its office in Athens, a move sparked by the firm's expanding client base of successful Greek businesses and the strength of client demand for its advice and services.

"This is a tremendously exciting time for our business," said Roberto Prioreschi, Italy and Turkey managing partner at Bain & Company, who is overseeing the establishment of the Athens office. "Our new office in Athens is just one of the many investments we are making in the region, reflecting our confidence in the continued growth of Greece's economy, as well as our commitment to better serve the increasing number of priority client relationships we have locally."

Bain's Athens office represents the official arrival of one of the world's leading consulting firms to the country. The firm serves more than 60% of the Fortune 500, operating in 40 countries and 65 cities, with more than 14,000 employees worldwide. Bain's entry into Greece builds on the firm's work over the last years with some of the largest domestic and international companies across all key industries of the Greek economy, including Financial Services, Energy & Natural Resources, Consumer Products, Retail and Advanced Manufacturing Services. Furthermore, the firm is widely recognized as the leading partner to the Private Equity industry, regionally and globally.

In addition to bringing the firm closer to many of its long-standing clients in Greece, the new Athens office uniquely positions Bain to apply its deep understanding of the country's most critical business issues to its clients' management challenges, helping them to achieve tangible, sustainable results. The firm is accelerating a bold investment plan for the country, hiring a team of top Greek talent as its Athens consultants, as well as developing its local infrastructure and capabilities. The objective is to build a top strategy consulting firm in Greece, differentiating itself by Bain's key client proposition, its strong focus on creating value and long-lasting impact.

In addition to Roberto Prioreschi, Bain Greece will be led by Dimitris Psarris, managing partner of Bain & Company Greece, a member of the European leadership team and senior partner in Bain's global Financial Services practice.

Dimitris Psarris is a seasoned international management consultant, having provided strategic advice to corporates, governments and regulators in more than 15 countries across the globe. Over the last decade, Dimitris has been a leading consultant in Greece and Cyprus, as the founder and managing partner of another global consulting firm's business in Athens. He has been at the forefront of Greece's recovery from the crisis, having supported all systemic banks, investors, large corporates, as well as the European and local authorities on several high-profile restructuring and recovery initiatives. In more recent years, Dimitris has served some of the country's top companies in redefining their strategy and in the design and successful implementation of large-scale transformation programs.

The local team in Athens will work in close partnership with Bain's global network, deploying top international expertise to serve the firm's clients in Greece.

"I am excited to start a new chapter in consulting in Greece," said Dimitris Psarris. "I feel honored to be joining Bain to lead its official introduction in the country. I have been impressed by the firm's intense focus on creating value and lasting impact for its clients, its entrepreneurial spirit and the industry-leading culture of caring about its people, the community and the environment. I am confident that combining Bain's global network with top local Greek talent will lead to extraordinary results for our clients and redefine the positive impact the industry can have on the country."

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Dimitris to the Bain family," said Roberto Prioreschi. "We have been thoroughly impressed by his energy, his reputation among Greek clients for delivering tangible impact and his track record in recruiting and developing top talent."

Bain's new Athens office will also play a critical role as a talent hub in the region. Recognized globally as a great place to work, the firm has maintained its spot in the top four on Glassdoor's 'Best Places to Work' list for the last 14 years. Bain hopes its permanent and expanded presence in Athens will further support its efforts to attract the best Greek talent and offer them the best working experience in the country.

The opening of the firm's Athens office brings the total number of Bain offices in EMEA to 27.

