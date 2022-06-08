PowerPlant Partners and SYSTM Brands Announce Partnership in SYSTM Foods, an Impact-Focused Food & Beverage Brand Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPlant Partners , an emerging growth equity firm investing in disruptive consumer and enablement companies that are better for humanity and the climate, today announced a partnership with SYSTM Brands, a consumer products brand platform, to create SYSTM Foods, a new premium, impact-focused food and beverage (F&B) brand platform. Operated by the SYSTM Brands team, with PowerPlant Partners as the lead investor, SYSTM Foods will seek to acquire and grow leading F&B brands that aim to bring innovative formulations to market in a sustainable, socially conscious manner.

PowerPlant Partners believes that COVID and the global supply chain challenges have created opportunities to acquire strong brands with good long-term potential at rational valuations. To execute such a strategy, PowerPlant partnered with SYSTM Brands, a strong group of operators with deep expertise in buyouts and operations.

SYSTM Brands, founded in 2021, is led by a team of proven executives, experienced operators, and passionate founders who are dedicated to growing brands that deliver truly impactful and innovative products. The group utilizes its collective experience, expertise, and network to create, partner with, and acquire brands with a results-driven approach to product development, and seeks to expand and scale its brands thoughtfully and profitably.

"With this partnership, we will offer impact-driven brands operational excellence to help them grow profitably," said Julianne Hummelberg, Vice President, PowerPlant Partners. "We know the SYSTM Brands team can help elevate these brands to the next level of sustainability while expanding distribution, revenue, and profits."

"The new capital partnership with PowerPlant Partners is a validation of our founding vision, to deliver truly impactive and transformative products while growing brands focused on the next generation," said Julian Cheng, CIO & Founding Partner, SYSTM Brands.

Mark Rampolla, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, PowerPlant Partners added, "These are challenging times, and battled-hardened, experienced operators are more helpful than ever to emerging brands. The SYSTM team brings decades of experience across a variety of industries which we believe will help our current and future portfolio companies successfully navigate these complicated waters."

About PowerPlant Partners

PowerPlant Partners is a global leader investing in companies that are better for humanity and the climate. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and operating expertise to visionary companies including Beyond Meat, Thrive Market, Ripple, Veggie Grill, Apeel Sciences, Liquid Death, Miyoko's Creamery, Vive Organic, and Partake Brewing.

PowerPlant's leadership team comprises innovators behind leading food brands such as Veggie Grill, the largest plant-centric restaurant company in the U.S.; ZICO Beverages, an early pioneer of today's $8 billion coconut water category acquired by The Coca Cola Company in 2013; and Health Warrior, a superfood company purchased by PepsiCo in 2018.

PowerPlant Partners is located in Los Angeles, CA, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information about the fund visit www.PowerPlantPartners.co .

About SYSTM Brands

SYSTM Brands is a privately held investment platform managed by a proven group of Consumer Product Industry executives and professionals that bring private equity discipline to venture stage opportunities. The SYSTM team has developed a brand platform to fully leverage their vast experience and expertise in creating, investing, acquiring, and growing leading consumer product brands. They utilize their consumer-focused investment expertise, access to subject matter experts, long-standing relationships with suppliers/manufacturers/service providers, and first-hand experience in multi-brand operations to help emerging businesses scale into successful and resilient consumer brands.

Comprised of multiple subsidiaries, including SYSTM Foods, SYSTM Brands has offices in Newport Beach and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.systm.com .

