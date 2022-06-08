SpaSpace Launches Wellness Membership with Mindfulness Solution eM Life™ in Celebration of Global Wellness Day

Provider and Facility Partners Receive 6-month Complimentary Member Benefits

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaSpace, the three-sided marketplace revolutionizing the spa and salon industries, introduces a new Wellness Membership to its app for provider and facility partners. In celebration of this year's #ThinkMagenta campaign for Global Wellness Day June 11th, SpaSpace will be offering free access to the app's Wellness Membership for 6-months—available through web and mobile. Included is a free six-month membership eM Life™-- an expert-led, virtual mindfulness solution from Wondr Health.

"Global Wellness Day is the perfect kickoff to the launch of our wellness membership to the Partner Directory and eM Life mindfulness platform. This year's GWD theme #thinkmagena is all about reminding people that living well begins in the mind," said Ilana Alberico, CEO of SpaSpace. "Our goal is to make wellness accessible for practitioners by providing them live and on-demand programs led by expert mindfulness teachers."

All professional and facility partners who are on our Directory before June 11 will receive a 6-month free membership to SpaSpace's professional network and resources. Pricing thereafter will be $9.99. In addition to platform access, massage therapists, estheticians, hair stylists and nail techs can create their own schedule, receive same-day payouts on services, network with a community of peers and facilities, and receive ongoing professional development.

"We are especially proud to offer this wellness membership," add Alberico. "We want to offer ways for our partners to be able to fill their cups and be able to provide the best service to guests."

