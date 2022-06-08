SPHERE's Rita Gurevich to Sit on Women in Identity Panel Discussing Neurodiversity

Virtual Event Focuses on Better Utilizing Neurodiverse Talent in Organizations

NEWARK, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE , a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, is participating in Women in Identity's upcoming event focused on opportunities to utilize neurodiverse talent sources.

On June 15, 2022, Women in Identity's Canadian chapter, along with platinum sponsors KPMG, SPHERE and RBC, will discuss talent sources focusing on neurodiversity. This virtual session will highlight ways the team and their clients have utilized neurodiverse talent. At the end of the session, there will be a live Q&A facilitated through Sli.do, allowing attendees to ask questions based on the presentations.

Neurodiversity refers to the range of differences in individual brain function and behavioral traits, regarded as part of "normal" variation in the human population (used especially in the context of autistic spectrum disorders). According to Forbes, neurodiversity is a fast-growing category of organizational diversity and inclusion that employers and managers need to be aware of in order to embrace and maximize the talents of people who think differently.

This event follows Gurevich's participation in an expert panel about managing the talent shortage in cybersecurity at the 2022 RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA, which took place on June 6, 2022.

To register for this Women in Identity event, visit: Women in Identity presents Neurodiverse Talent Tickets, Wed, 15 Jun 2022 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite. To learn more about SPHERE and the solutions they provide, visit https://www.sphereco.com/ for more information.

About Women in Identity

Women in Identity (WiD) is a volunteer-run, international not-for-profit membership organisation that promotes diversity and inclusion across the identity industry. Their mission is to drive the digital identity industry to build solutions with diverse teams to promote universal access which enables civic, social and economic empowerment around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.womeninidentity.org/cpages/home

About SPHERE

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and ensures companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com .

