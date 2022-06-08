WOOCOMMERCE ANNOUNCES NEW FUNCTIONALITY FOR CARD READER

Features allow fast transactions and automatic inventory syncing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WooCommerce, the leading open-source eCommerce platform, today announced expanded functionality for in-person payments with its card reader. The reader works with WooCommerce Payments and the WooCommerce Mobile App.

WooCommerce adds functionality features to its card reader, providing more efficiency for merchants.

Merchants can now quickly create an order in the WooCommerce mobile app, which can automatically sync inventory between in-person and online orders. They can also create and complete sales without needing to open a web browser.

Additionally, the reader now supports "Simple Payments," which allows merchants to collect payments without inventory adjustment. It's perfect for instances when merchants need to process a speedy transaction without inputting any extra details, such as at trade shows or craft fairs.

This is the first hardware product that functions seamlessly with the WooCommerce platform, and the added functionality will help make day-to-day tasks more efficient for merchants. Creating quick orders directly in the mobile app and using the card reader to take payment will save many hours of manually updating inventory.

In addition, these features can scale with the business - multiple readers can be used by various staff and at different locations. It is currently available to Woo merchants in the United States and will be available in Canada later in June.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading open-source eCommerce platform, powering 27% of the top million online stores (BuiltWith). Built on WordPress, WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Founded in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015. WooCommerce is a fully remote company with employees based around the world. More can be found at www.woocommerce.com.

View original content:

SOURCE WooCommerce