DIGITAL REALTY'S MARKETPLACELIVE 2022 AND DIGITALCON WILL SHINE THE SPOTLIGHT ON THE OPPORTUNITIES OF DATA

The company's annual conference brings together its global community of customers, partners, and technology leaders to learn, share ideas, and draw inspiration in an immersive environment

The flagship event will take place both physically in New York, as well as virtually

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centers, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced the theme of its annual flagship MarketplaceLIVE event: 'The Crossroads of the Digital World: Possibilities of a World That Defies Data Gravity', together with the launch of its inaugural virtual technical user conference, DigitalCON.

MarketplaceLIVE 2022 will explore inspiring ideas of what's possible, what's next and what's exciting when we explore the opportunities that data can unlock as customers, partners and technology leaders come together to learn, cross-pollinate ideas, and get inspired in an immersive environment.

Highlights:

Daniel Burrus , a disruptive innovator, futurist, and distinguished author will give the first keynote of the event focused on turning the data explosion into your biggest competitive advantage with the use of hard trends.

Keynote speaker Nicholas Thompson , CEO of The Atlantic and former editor-in-chief of WIRED, is at the helm of chasing and understanding the latest technology trends and how they intersect with business. His vigilant journalism and editorial background positions him with a better understanding of the fast-changing business and technology landscape we've recently experienced.

Digital Realty's CIO, Ed Diver , will talk to Sirius XM's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Joe Inzerillo , about the cross-section between the entertainment industry and data.

Steve Smith , CEO of Zayo will discuss how the data economy requires a new business architecture with Data Gravity creating the shift to a data-centric architecture, with data at the centre of the integration challenge.

Who:

Join Digital Realty and engaging leaders from a wide range of businesses and industries as they take the stage to talk about the ground-breaking work they're doing around the world, from using data to solve the global climate crisis to how the value of data is being unlocked.

For the full line-up, click here.

DigitalCON is Digital Realty's first ever virtual technical user conference offering hands-on training and workshops with some of the industry's leading experts. This meetup will explore the practical and hands-on solutions to the leading IT challenges, such as migrating workload, high-density computing, and AI.

Highlights:

A first look at PlatformDIGITAL® 2.0 before the market launch

Exclusive access to Digital Realty's new product families, capabilities, and partner solutions to enable hybrid IT and data-centric architectures for enterprises and service providers

Learn how Atos, AVNET, Dell, HPE, and Rackspace are building global integrated solutions on PlatformDIGITAL®

Attend interactive sessions with Zscaler and Smoothstack on the latest innovations and best practices in cyber security

Connect with solution architects in technical 1:1s

Network with like-minded peers

Gain access to key executive leadership

Who:

DigitalCON is specifically designed for those at the core of IT development, including solutions architects, engineers, data scientists, developers, and non-sales IT professionals.

For the full line-up, click here.

When: June 13-15, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 : Virtual Global Stories – virtual ONLY

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 : DigitalCON – virtual ONLY

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 : MarketplaceLIVE – in-person & virtual

Where: For the first time ever, this year's MarketplaceLIVE will take place using a hybrid format. The first two days will take place virtually at www.marketplacelive.com. The third day will take place virtually and in person at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Quotes

Chris Sharp, CTO, Digital Realty

"MarketplaceLIVE is our yearly opportunity to hear from customers, partners and industry professionals about the ground-breaking work they're doing around the world, from using data to solve the global climate crisis to how data is changing the face of sport. Every year I walk away inspired and proud of the work we do to support our customers and partners in their quests to use data to its full potential."

Tony Bishop, SVP, Platform, Growth and Marketing, Digital Realty

"We've made it our mission this year to really illustrate the power of data, and what's possible in a world that defies Data Gravity. Our recently launched Global Data Insights Survey1 clearly demonstrated how data is fast becoming one of the most critical areas of focus for all businesses surveyed. It highlighted the key data-related challenges and opportunities that surround businesses currently and how harnessing the explosion of enterprise data growth globally can lead to immense value for companies of all shapes and sizes."

Additional resources

For more information about MarketplaceLIVE and why you should attend, please visit https://marketplacelive.com/

To view the full line-up, click here

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290+ facilities in 50 metros across 26 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MarketplaceLIVE 2022

MarketplaceLIVE is the annual premier technology event hosted by Digital Realty where the complete community of cloud and internet stakeholders comes together to learn, share ideas, and gain inspiration in an immersive, global and hybrid environment. This year's event will be held at the Glasshouse in New York City, June 13-15, 2022. This year's hybrid event is a mix of in-person and virtual interaction. Learn more at: https://marketplacelive.com/

Forward-Looking Statement/ Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to MarketplaceLIVE and DigitalCON, including speakers and planned events, PlatformDIGITAL®, our Data Gravity Index Survey, projections regarding data gravity, aggregation and exchange and expected growth in digital transformation. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Digital Realty's Global Data Insights Survey polled more than 7,000 C-level executives, business, and technology leaders across 23 countries and nine industries, offering insights into how data is becoming one of the most critical areas of focus for all businesses.

