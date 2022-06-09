JOYDEEP GOSWAMI APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; SAM SAMAD TO DEPART ILLUMINA

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, will also serve as interim Chief Financial Officer while the company conducts a search for a permanent CFO. Sam Samad will be departing Illumina on July 8, 2022, after serving as CFO for more than five years.

In addition to Goswami's current responsibilities, which include leading a variety of strategic initiatives in partnership with the Finance organization, like capital allocation, financial planning, and deal execution, he will assume all CFO duties on an interim basis. Prior to joining Illumina, Goswami had more than a decade of senior management and P&L responsibilities at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and previously served pharma, technology, and private equity clients at McKinsey & Company. He holds an M.S., Ph.D. in chemical engineering, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

"Sam has made significant contributions to our Finance organization and the company during his time at Illumina," said Francis deSouza, Illumina's Chief Executive Officer. "I'd like to thank him for his leadership and wish him every success in his future role. As we execute our CFO search, I am grateful for Joydeep's deep global business experience and collaboration with our strong Finance leadership team. He is an established, trusted leader who will bring both strategic and operational mindsets to drive shareholder value."

