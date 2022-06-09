Mark Potter and Christian Klingler Join proteanTecs Advisory Board

Company expands datacenter and automotive expertise as it ramps market penetration

HAIFA, Israel, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader in deep data analytics for electronics health and performance monitoring, announced today the addition of industry leaders Mark Potter and Christian Klingler to its Advisory Board.

Christian Klingler is a seasoned executive and investor with significant experience in the automotive industry. He has held multiple prominent positions throughout his 30 year career, including Chairman to the Supervisory Board of both Porsche Holding Salzburg & Skoda Auto a.s. He was also responsible for sales and marketing as a member of the Board of the Volkswagen Group, where under his leadership of more than 70,000 employees, sales grew from 6.1 million cars to 10.1 million cars. Today, he acts in various roles as an investor and as an advisor and board member to a range of companies in the industry.

"proteanTecs' solutions are deeply rooted in generating valuable and accessible data that drives industry innovation," commented Christian Klingler. "This is exactly what Tier 1s and OEMs need today to ensure the growing performance and safety profiles. I am happy to help strengthen the company's strategic positioning and build strong relationships with customers and partners to capture new opportunities."

Mark Potter is a highly respected business executive in the datacenter market. Over the course of his career he has led software, infrastructure, networking, and cloud businesses, overseen multiple restructurings and incubated four billion dollar businesses. He spent the majority of his career with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, in his last role as Global CTO, while also leading Hewlett Packard Labs and the company's Silicon Design Group. Mark has served on the Board of Directors or Board of Advisors for multiple organizations including Pensando, H3C, Solarflare Communications, the Greater Houston Partnership, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES), the University of Houston.

"proteanTecs has organically built a market-leading position in datacenter analytics and predictive maintenance. It's an exciting time for the company as they ramp towards scaled adoption," said Mark Potter. "I look forward to bringing my corporate expertise and guidance as part of the company's growth continuum."

"Expanding our Advisory Board with industry-specific expertise is an essential step for proteanTecs' growth and will enable us to address new challenges," said Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO. "We are fortunate to have such strong, strategic leaders as Mark and Christian join our team and broaden our collective knowledge base."

Potter and Klingler join existing advisory board members Dr. J.W. McPherson, David (Dadi) Perlmutter, Amir Faintuch and Raanan Gewirtzman. The company brings together some of the most accomplished business leaders from across industries to offer proven leadership, expertise, and a unique understanding of the transformational potential of proteanTecs.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

