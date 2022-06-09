VIAVI to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conference. A live webcast and replay are available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling

Virtual Conference

Friday, June 10, 2022; 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm ET

Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

