FAIR Announces Major Ad Campaign to "Stop the Night Flights" - Seeks Public's Help

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the nation's largest immigration reform advocacy organization, today announced a new series of digital ads asking Americans to help provide visibility and transparency to expose the magnitude of the Biden administration's "night flight" illegal immigration transportation program. FAIR works for responsible immigration levels under a stable, enforceable cap, and an end to illegal immigration in all its forms.

"The Biden administration continues a widespread illegal use of immigration parole, which has helped precipitate a historic mass immigration crisis at our border," said Dan Stein, President of FAIR. "The use of secret 'night flights' happens without community notice or input and is antithetical to a free society and an informed citizenry. Policies that affect communities' schools, resources, and taxpayers are entitled to full public disclosure."

The ads ask Americans to report information they receive or witness regarding flights to help organize opposition to these illegal activities that, according to Stein, "simply complete the work of the cartels and smugglers at taxpayer expense."

"The Biden administration's abuse of parole is out of control. These practices are illegal and must be stopped. As we can see with every new announcement from DHS, unless the practices are challenged, they will expand – and indeed they are," he added. "DHS has become a lawless, rogue agency, stripping Congress and the public of the right to decide who may enter and under what conditions."

"It's time for the American media to get serious about covering these flights – and disclosing in full detail how many there are and where they are landing," Stein concluded.

The ads will run in markets across the nation. It can be viewed here, and text is as follows:

Attention – this is a national crisis.

You've seen the daily chaos at our borders. It's getting worse by the day.

And now, under the cover of darkness…

Unable to cope with the humanitarian crisis they have unleashed, the Biden administration is clandestinely flying thousands of illegal immigrants, aliens and other non-citizens on secret nighttime flights across America.

The smuggling operations by the cartels in Mexico are now being completed here in the U.S. by the administration at taxpayers' expense.

Communities across America are being affected and yours may be next.

In increasing numbers, more flights will continue shuttling hundreds of thousands more under the same conditions and we know from Homeland Security's own policy guidance that they will never be deported.

Our schools, hospitals, healthcare and housing cannot handle this continued strain. We as taxpayers are burdened enough.

FAIR is fighting to stop this destruction of our immigration laws and our borders and we need your help.

If you see or hear of one of these night flights, or of illegal aliens being resettled into your community, email nightflightalert@fairus.org or use the hashtag #NightFlightAlert to help alert the public to these covert smuggling operations. Our affected communities need to know.

With your reports, FAIR will demand transparency from the administration on their destruction of our borders and their refusal to enforce our immigration laws.

Visit fairus.org to help us fight to stop these secret night flights into our communities.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

