Financial Services Diversity Organization hosts Career Fair & National Conference in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) is a US based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization centered on black wholesalers in the financial services industry. After a two-year COVID hiatus, AWD will host its 6th National Assembly & Conference this year from June 16th to June 19th at The Westin Washington National Harbor.

DMV Career Fair, Westin National Harbor, 6-18-22, 9AM - Noon (PRNewswire)

AWD's "DMV Area Career Expo & Job Fair" features 11 Fortune 500 financial services firms hiring for roles in every department and hiring for locations worldwide and remote. The Career Fair is being held Saturday morning June 18th from 9:00 AM to Noon EST. All students, career changers, and job seekers from the Baltimore, DC, Maryland, and Virginia areas are encouraged to attend. Attendees may register online at: https://www.diversityinwholesaling.com/event-details/awd-national-career-expo

Founded in 2016, AWD consists of black wholesalers representing all companies, channels, regions, and products in the financial services industry. AWD's mission is: 1) strengthen and grow the community of black wholesalers we have built, 2) aid in the ongoing professional development of all black wholesalers, 3) continue leveraging and scaling up our combined networks to facilitate career advancement for all black wholesalers, and 4) recruit, train, and welcome black students, job seekers, and career changers into our thriving black wholesaler community.

"The difference between a moment and a movement is sacrifice. AWD embodies the collective sacrifice of hundreds of black wholesalers helping each other get better and advance. AWD also helps black college students embark on, then thrive in, this lucrative and fulfilling career called financial services wholesaling." –Ron Williams, ChFC, AWD Academic Outreach Committee Chairman

"Financial services wholesaling, like many financial services careers, is woefully underrepresented by black people, especially black women. AWD is squarely focused on the outcome we seek: black representation in financial services wholesaling that reflects, at minimum, the demographics of the United States at large." –Marlōn Hall, CFS, AWD Founder

About The Association for Wholesaling Diversity

The Association for Wholesaling Diversity is the world's first and only advocacy group for African American financial services wholesalers. Founded in January 2016, AWD today boasts over 600 members and is focused on building and strengthening the black wholesaling community, continuous improvement of their wholesaling craft through workshops and mentorship, ongoing career advancement of their members, and recruiting black talent into the wholesaling career path. Visit: diversityinwholesaling.org

The Association for Wholesaling Diversity diversityinwholesaling.org (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Wholesaling Diversity