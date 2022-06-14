Philips Projection introduces the Philips Screeneo U4

The company's all-new Ultra-Short-Throw projector.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Projection is delighted to announce the launch of the Philips Screeneo U4, an ultra-short-throw projector that provides an 80" True Full HD picture while positioned as close as 12" (30.5cm) away.

Exclusively available for pre-order on the online innovation platform, Indiegogo, the Screeneo U4 has already received great interest from thousands of backers. The Indiegogo supporters who participate in this venture unite around the company's vision of democratizing innovation, and they now have the chance to see the finished product come to life.

"After witnessing the runaway success experienced by the Screeneo U3, we understood from the get-go that the Philips Screeneo U4 would need to take ultra-short-throw projector technology further, all the while in a more compact design. We believe it ticks all the boxes for providing users picture precision and versatility, perfect for movie marathons and gaming sessions," said Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA.

The Philips Screeneo U4 provides a true cinematic experience at home and is perfect for your bedroom, kitchen, study, or living room. Optimize your space and get the most out of every square inch of your home as you can position the projector less than a foot away from the projection screen. When placing the projector 7.7in (19.5cm) from the wall, you get a 60" (152cm) image while 12in (30.5cm) gets you a massive 80" picture.

The Screeneo U4 is quick and painless to set up in seconds. The fast autofocus, auto-keystone, and 4-corner correction eliminate crooked and distorted images for a perfectly proportioned picture even if the device is not straight in front of the wall.

Screeneo U4 tuning reaches 108% Rec.709 HDTV standard color coverage ensuring an incredible image performance that delivers sharp and crisp visuals. Engineered with AMlogic T972 CPU pictures, the HDR10 colors remain lifelike with outstanding full high-definition sharpness for text.

With an incredible True Full HD 1080p, HDR10, and leveraging XPR technology, the Screeneo U4 delivers impeccable picture accuracy and clarity. Texas Instrument DLP cinema technology also brings vivid pictures, deep contrast, and a bright image in any condition. The powerful LED light source lasts up to 30,000 hours, with the power consumption far lower than a regular lamp-based projector.

The projector incorporates two HDMI 2.0, a USB-A and a Jack 3.5 so that you can connect all your devices. You can link your gaming consoles, Apple TV, laptops, or TV receivers to the HDMI ports. Thanks to the USB-A power port, you don't even need an extra adapter for your streaming devices such as Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku: plug it into the HDMI and USB port, and you're ready to go.

Users will enjoy a fully immersive movie and music experience with the surround and bass boost, a booming 2x15 watts design, and 2.1 sound system. Thanks to the Dual Bluetooth audio function, you will also be able to listen to your audio on two different Bluetooth devices at once (speakers or earphones) or even turn your projector into a boombox, enjoying tunes with or without video.

Comprising a modern and compact design, with full dark matte blending aluminum and ABS, the Screeneo U4 seamlessly blends into your home.

The Philips Screeneo U4, comes with an international charger and a remote control and is available from 14th May 2022 starting from 599 EUR exclusively on Indiegogo.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/philips-screeneo-u4-ultra-short-throw-projector--2/coming_soon

About Screeneo Innovation SA (Philips Projection)

Screeneo Innovation SA, also known as Philips Projection, was created in 2018 and is an exclusive global brand licensing partner of PHILIPS. The company has acquired all the global rights to the PHILIPS brand for handheld, ultra-short throw projectors, and digital TV receivers. Screeneo Innovation SA is responsible for the design, manufacturing, sales, customer support, and serves as a global distributor of these products.

For more product information, please visit: www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/projectors .

