UCLAxOpen New Series on College Admissions Explores Testing, Diversity, COVID-19, and Key Topics

Experts Share Insights on Current Practices in College and University Admissions

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "In Conversation with…" is the UCLAxOpen seminar series focused on the changing landscape of college admissions. This inaugural program brings together influential industry professionals, thought leaders, a New York Times best-selling author, and other experts starting on Thursday, June 16. Sessions are moderated by UCLA Extension instructors and the seminars are offered at no cost.

Guest speakers will examine the college admissions landscape and Covid-19's impact on parents, students, and access to higher education. Topics include: Careers, admissions criteria, assessment/testing, college and university options, financial aid, diversity and inclusion, online learning, COVID-19 disruption, and admissions bias.

"In Conversation with" features

June 16: Eric Hoover, Senior Writer, The Chronicle of Higher Education

June 30: Adam Ingersoll, Founder and Principal, Compass Education

July 7: Michael Vilardo, President/Co-Founder, Subject, E-Learning Provider of High School Curriculum

July 21: Jeffrey Selingo, Journalist and New York Times Best Selling author, "Who Gets in and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions"

July 28: Dr. Angel B. Perez, CEO, National Association of Admission Counseling (NACAC)

"This new UCLAxOpen series presents valuable insights from influential leaders in the world of college admission. This series provides a roadmap for parents, future students, and those interested in counseling careers," said Jennifer Mandel, Program Director at UCLA Extension. "UCLA Extension serves as a resource for higher education and college admissions professionals globally. This program spotlights the value of up-to-the-moment knowledge, training, and best practices in this field, exactly the kinds of topics we teach in the online College Counseling certificate."

According to Statista, There were approximately 18.99 million college students in the U.S. in 2020, with 13.87 million enrolled in public colleges and 5.12 million students enrolled in private colleges.

The "In Conversation with…" speaker series runs from June 16 to July 28 with sessions accessible via Zoom. Each session features a Q&A with speakers. Registration is required for the no-cost sessions. Reserve a space here.

For more information about the online College Counseling certificate contact onlineccc@unex.ucla.edu

UCLAxOpen offer no-cost personal enrichment and professional development seminars every quarter. The online seminars are designed to share timely and relevant learning opportunities in short and flexible formats. Find out more here.

About UCLA Extension

Founded in 1917, UCLA Extension is the continuing education division of the UCLA. UCLA Extension offers courses and certificates that enhance the careers of over 46,000 students, locally and globally. As an open enrollment program, UCLA Extension offers online and in-person courses in the arts, business, management, education, engineering and digital technology, entertainment studies, public policy, health care, humanities and sciences, and many other fields. UCLA Extension courses and programs begin quarterly, Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer. Find out more at uclaextension.edu. Summer quarter courses begin on June 21, 2022. Enroll now.

