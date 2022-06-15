Advanced Spine and Pain Becomes Arizona's First Interventional Pain Management Group to Integrate Behavioral Health

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP), a comprehensive, interventional pain practice with twelve locations across Arizona, is proud to announce its commitment to whole-patient care by launching an integrated behavioral health program at its Phoenix locations. In collaboration with Scottsdale-based evolvedMD, ASAP aims to provide the most effective minimally invasive pain care services while also addressing the increasing need for high-quality mental health services in Arizona.

"As Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) continues to foster our personal growth and provide patient focused treatments, we strive to be a comprehensive care center of excellence," said Dr. Jarrett Leathem, ASAP's Medical Director. "Mental health is a critical component of care for our patients to achieve optimal outcomes and success. As most of us have experienced, physical pain and emotional challenges are intensely intertwined, which can affect our mind, body, and spirit. ASAP is proud to announce its new partnership with evolvedMD, providing comprehensive support to our communities in achieving harmony with our mental health."

This collaboration makes ASAP the first interventional pain management group in the state to implement a behavioral health integration program at its practices. Its patients will be able to start seeing evolvedMD's onsite behavioral health specialists beginning in Summer 2022.

"Living with daily pain is not only physically stressful but also emotionally stressful," said Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at evolvedMD. "Our partnership with ASAP allows us to proactively tackle both challenges concurrently so patients can live more productive and enjoyable lives."

About evolvedMD

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.

About Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP)

Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) is a comprehensive, interventional pain practice. ASAP prides itself on individualized patient treatment programs driven by an outcomes program developed by our own physicians. ASAP physicians are double board certified specialists and our non-physician providers typically have years of experience in interventional pain management.

