American Elevator Group (AEG) Appoints New President from Within to Continue Impressive Growth Trajectory

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group (AEG), one of the fastest growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, today confirmed the appointment of Bryan Clairmont as President, to further the growth objectives of the business.

In this position Bryan succeeds C. Mark Boelhouwer, who will assume the role of Executive Chairman, with strategic responsibilities that include accelerated M & A activities, as well as broadening opportunities for the group internationally.

"I am honored to have joined AEG at such an exciting time in its journey," said Clairmont. "The foundation that has been created has significant strength and depth, and I look forward to building on the unlimited potential of AEG's business vision."

Prior to joining AEG as Chief Operating Officer in January 2022, Bryan served in several senior executive positions in the international elevator industry. He holds an MBA from the University of Rhode Island, a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the United States Naval Academy, and is a former Naval Officer.

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

