Cisco's Emerging Technology and Incubation Efforts Deliver Free-Tier, API-First Developer Solutions

Panoptica and Calisti Signal Continued Advancement of Products and Services Strategy to Connect, Secure, and Observe Modern Applications

Cisco has launched Panoptica and Calisti, the latest additions to Cisco's suite of cloud-native, API-first solutions and tools that result in faster application development cycles, and provide businesses with modern application connectivity, security, and observability that is critical for exceptional digital experiences.

These software products underscore the company's strategy towards managing and securing distributed application architectures, making it possible for developers to programmatically discover, connect, secure and observe APIs, applications and workloads across the breadth of their cloud journey from born-in-the-cloud use cases on a singular cloud, to hybrid and multi-cloud architectures that span public, private, SaaS, and edge components.

Cisco offers flexibility and choice for developers and engineers with a commitment to open source as a powerful multiplier that accelerates innovation. The company is deepening its open-source commitment and has dedicated resources to drive open-source projects and contributions in the areas of modern application development, distributed AI/ML, and edge-native software.

Cisco is making it possible for developers to not only provision IT infrastructure, but also impact how software and software services are delivered in the API and application development space through a bottom-up adoption and product-led growth (PLG) model, allowing them to try, buy, and scale their usage of tools and solutions in the Cisco portfolio.

"Applications are no longer simply an extension of the brand or an added channel to engage customers—today applications are the business. Cisco is laying the groundwork for a more immersive digital future by rethinking technology, architectures and even operating models with cloud-native, API-first solutions that can be leveraged across every area of business." said Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, and GM of Applications.

APIs are behind the integration of systems, platforms and applications, making it possible to create new business models and streamline strategies for the delivery of products and services across almost every digital channel. Panoptica and Calisti, which are available for free, are part of a new class of open-source, API-first solutions from Cisco.

Panoptica —The Cisco Secure Application Cloud, Panoptica helps developers and engineers provide cloud-native security from application development to runtime. A single interface for comprehensive container, serverless, API, service mesh, and Kubernetes security, it scales across multiple clusters with an agentless architecture, and integrates with CI/CD tools and language frameworks across multiple clouds.

Calisti —The Cisco Service Mesh Manager, Calisti is an enterprise-ready Istio platform that simplifies connectivity, lifecycle management, and security for microservices in complex, multi-cloud environments. It helps application teams to focus on application logic, and site reliability engineers (SREs) to control and scale, de-risk upgrades, find root causes and monitor service-level objectives (SLOs)

Cisco offers flexibility and choice for developers and software engineers and is deepening its commitment to open source as a powerful multiplier that accelerates innovation. The company initiates ventures and directed research using open-source projects including OpenTelemetry, OpenAPI, OpenInfra, Dex, Snort, and Kafka.

