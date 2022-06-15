Digital Billboard message to Coke: Bring back TaB!

Nonprofit SaveTaBSoda Committee publishes billboards in Atlanta to persuade the beverage giant to revive beloved diet soda

ATLANTA , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're still here – and still missing our favorite soda!

The members of the SaveTabSoda Committee along with many loyal TaB fans want Coca-Cola to clearly hear their plea – give us a chance to purchase our beloved soda once again!

The SaveTaBSoda Committee is taking the message to the streets, literally, right in Coca-Cola's hometown.

"We're focusing our efforts right in TaB's home city of Atlanta," said Jenny Boyter, a founding member of the committee. "The billboards are a light-hearted, and we hope persuasive, way to encourage Coca-Cola to work with us to get TaB back in circulation."

Adam Burbach, another founding member of the committee, echoed those sentiments.

"We are confident there's a solution that's a win for Coca-Cola, its distribution partners and for TaB drinkers," he said. "We believe there are innovative ways to get TaB back in the hands of its legions of fans while also proving profitable to Coca-Cola. And with TaB turning 60 next year, it's the perfect time to welcome it back!"

The SaveTabSoda Committee has united TaB drinkers across the US and within a year of TaB being discontinued they have:

Developed a website to unite TaB fans in the drive to get TaB back

Created a nonprofit to raise funds for marketing and advocacy

Held email, letter-writing and phone call blitzes to Coca-Cola, bottlers, and grocery stores

Collected more than 5,000 signatures on a petition

Contacted Coca-Cola executives and board members

Delivered a Valentine gift basket – including two rare cans of TaB – to Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey ,

Developed a strong social media presence, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Founded by a group of TaB drinkers, the organization was designed to focus on activities and events intended to convince Coca-Cola to change its mind on product discontinuation. The Committee works on behalf (and with the help) of TaB drinkers everywhere! In August 2021, the committee formally organized as a nonprofit corporation.

