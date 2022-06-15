HubSpot Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, Highlighting ESG Progress and Goals

HubSpot's second-annual Sustainability Report discloses progress and trajectory across key pillars and aligns with industry standards, including Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report , highlighting HubSpot's progress and trajectory across three key pillars: investing in climate action, creating equity for our people and communities, and practicing good governance.

With so much change in the world - from the evolving pandemic to growing structural inequality, and the continued impact of a warming climate - now more than ever, HubSpot believes it's important to deliver on its purpose to build a company future generations would be proud of.

In 2021, HubSpot released its inaugural Sustainability Report , sharing progress in ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) since the company's founding in 2006. Since then, HubSpot has focused on building the foundations of a strong program to create meaningful change, including hiring a Director of ESG to steer its ESG strategy and initiatives. Disclosures in HubSpot's 2022 report are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and reference the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), The Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), allowing HubSpot to identify, measure, and manage where it can grow better.

"Transparency is a core value at HubSpot and publishing our 2022 Sustainability Report is just one way we anchor our commitment to building a more sustainable future," said Yogesh Chauhan, Director of ESG at HubSpot. "I'm really proud of our achievements as well as our momentum, but our work is far from done. As we continue to make strides in ESG, we must keep our purpose at the centre of everything we do in order to create long-term change. I'm excited to continue to partner with HubSpotters, our customers and shareholders as we move forward in our sustainability journey."

ESG highlights from HubSpot's 2021 fiscal year and key milestones in the first half of 2022 include:

Achieved 100% renewable energy across all building sites

Invested in diversity at the leadership level, with four women in its C level Executive ranks and more than 50% of people leaders identifying as women

Increased BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) employee representation to 37%

Contributed $8M+ to communities across the globe through financial donations, investments, and employee volunteering

Launched self-service tools to learn more about HubSpot's data privacy, security, and controls

While HubSpot has made great progress, there is more work to do. Building upon its commitment to doing better each year, HubSpot's focuses for the future include:

Developing a roadmap toward reaching net zero and committing to science based emissions reduction targets aligned with the criteria set forth by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Increasing retention of BIPOC talent and making progress on age diversity by building inclusive environments across all aspects of the employee lifecycle

Refreshing its HubSpot Helps community impact program to bring greater focus on skills-based volunteering, allowing HubSpotters one day a year to give back through volunteering as well as the opportunity to donate to a charity of their choice through payroll giving

Engaging and collaborating with suppliers through its Supplier Code of Conduct

With more than 5,890 employees and over 135,000 customers around the world as of December 2021, HubSpot's opportunity for greater impact is tremendous. That's why the company is taking significant steps to ensure its ESG efforts connect with HubSpot's mission, purpose, and core values.

For more information about sustainability at HubSpot and to view the 2022 Sustainability Report, visit www.hubspot.com/sustainability and follow HubSpot Life on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay connected with our sustainability efforts in the future.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 143,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

