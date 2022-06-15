Kiddie Academy announces emergency relief fund for teachers and staff

Educational child care provider to offer $1,000 grants to employees in need

ABINGDON, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, announced at its annual conference a new community fund to provide its teachers and staff grants of up to $1,000 in times of personal hardship or natural disaster. The fund, which consists of donations from the Kiddie Academy community nationwide, has supported 13 teachers and awarded grants of more than $7,000 since its inception in 2019.

"The Kiddie Academy Community Fund helped me and my family through my Covid-19 recovery," said Christine, a Kiddie Academy teacher in Illinois. "The grant helped me with the hospital bills I received during Covid-19. It's unfortunate that things turned out this way, but I can truly say 'I beat Covid!' I am thankful for my life and so appreciative of Kiddie Academy."

The Kiddie Academy Community Fund was created to help Kiddie Academy teachers and team members in need of immediate financial assistance following an unforeseen disaster or personal hardship. The fund relies on support from Kiddie Academy, as well as individual donations made by franchisees, vendors, employees and the public. Kiddie Academy has donated to seed the fund and covers all operating expenses.

Following the fund announcement at the organization's annual conference, which was held June 2-4 in Austin, Texas, attendees donated an additional $12,000.

"We believe that supporting one another when help is needed most allows us to grow stronger as a community," said Maria Dontas, director of corporate social responsibility at Kiddie Academy. "We see the community fund as a key opportunity to support our teachers and staff, who are the foundation of everything we do."

For more information or to donate to the Kiddie Academy Community Fund, visit kiddieacademycommunityfund.org or text KAGIVES to 71777.

About Kiddie Academy®



Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® philosophy, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® of 82 (a measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty), Kiddie Academy excels in providing an exceptional customer experience. The company has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Franchising



Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 292 open Academies located in 33 states and the District of Columbia. With 30 new Academies anticipated to open in 2022, The Kiddie Academy network is expected to grow to more than 300 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo

Tombras

865.257.0026

tcastillejo@tombras.com

Kiddie Academy logo (PRNewsfoto/KIDDIE ACADEMY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KIDDIE ACADEMY