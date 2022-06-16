American Pain Consortium's Growth Continues with Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

CARMEL, Ind., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium Management, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of John Erickson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6th, 2022. John joins the APC team with more than twenty years of financial, operational, and accounting experience, with 10+ spent in financial management and CFO roles.

"I am thrilled to be joining APC during this time of rapid company growth. With the ambition and integrity of APC, I am excited to collaborate and offer financial guidance and leadership to further our mission of empowering our providers to deliver high quality patient care. APC has a strong patient-centric focus, and it is now my responsibility to continue enhancing the financial tools necessary to achieve meaningful strategic and impactful growth," says John Erickson.

As Chief Executive Officer of APC, Edward Kowlowitz, MD said, "I'm delighted to welcome John Erickson, to the APC family. John's extensive experience and skill set, especially in operations, will help us to execute our mission of empowering our physician providers to deliver the very best interventional pain care. At APC, we believe the key to success is to deliver the best and most appropriate procedure to each and every patient at every encounter. John's style and commitment to relationships will complement our growing executive team and facilitate the organizations advancement and growth."

John will work closely with the partners of APC, including American Discovery Capital. Frank McMahon, Founding Partner of American Discovery Capital said, "We are very excited to welcome John to the APC team. John brings a wealth of healthcare experience and knowledge. He has both financial and operating experience and will work with the rest of the team to deliver on our mission of empowering providers to deliver exceptional patient care."

About American Pain Consortium

APC is a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio. Providers at APC focus on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments that include nerve blocks and injections, neuromodulation and implants, physical therapy, psychological counseling, medication management, and compliance monitoring.

APC's expansion strategy includes acquisitions of additional pain clinics that deliver outstanding patient care and have potential for growth by adding a broader suite of pain treatments, procedures, and services. Unlike other private equity or capital investment ventures, APC is majority physician-owned.

