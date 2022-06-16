CPGvision announces partnership with Good Food Group, LLC

KENNESAW, Ga., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPGvision, a fully connected and integrated RGM solution suite, announced today its partnership with Good Foods, a fast-growing food company that's mission is to ease the mind and lives of consumers everywhere with simple, safe, delicious, foods.

The aim of the partnership is for both teams to drive efficiency and transparency at the account level to help optimize Good Foods' production and supply chain systems.

Matthew Newman, Senior Vice President of Good Foods Group says, "Working with CPGvision gives us the opportunity to get better and more accurate in our forecasting and demand planning. I worked with CPGvision in my last position and partnering with them again was a no-brainer. It made logical sense for us to partner with CPGvision to take ourselves to the next level.

"Before CPGvision, we were manually plugging our data into excel. We needed a solution to help bring us up to speed and make our lives easier. The hope is to free our team up to go into deeper aspects of their jobs and expand their growth opportunities," says Newman.

"With CPGvision, I know we'll be fully equipped with the right promotional post-analysis syndicated data we need to help us understand lift," adds Newman.

"Plus, their team is always there to help us move to the next level. Their level of commitment to their clients is unmatched."

At the end of the day, that's what the decision to partner with CPGvision came down to, a team backed by true CPG knowledge, and a platform that harnesses the power of Salesforce. For Newman, having a system based on the Salesforce platform has made all the difference.

"Some of the largest companies are built on Salesforce, so I'm very familiar with the system. This has made it easy to coach and train our team. The system also talks fluently with SAP, which means we never have to manually upload or download our data, everything speaks well together, which is a major plus for our IT department

"Overall, working with CPGvision so far has reduced human error across our team and has allowed us to build transparency and visibility at the account level. I'm looking forward to the future and what's to come with our partnership," says Newman.

