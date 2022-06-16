New Digital Diagnosis and Treatment Tool, GekkoVet, Secures Finalist Position in Animal Health Innovation Summit

HELSINKI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish company, GekkoVet, is proud to announce their participation as showcase finalist in the Animal Health, Nutrition & Technology Innovation summit in Boston, MA on June 22nd. GekkoVet has been rapidly expanding into the animal health market and the Innovation Summit serves as a launching platform for mass market adoption in the US.

GekkoVet (PRNewswire)

GekkoVet is a digital diagnostic and treatment tool that is based on over 50,000 pages of clinical source material to help veterinarians quickly choose from the list of clinical symptoms to return over 28,000 different symptom-diagnosis combinations. The proprietary GekkoVet algorithm returns the diagnoses list in probability order to improve the quality and speed of clinical decision making.

Arbor Pointe Veterinary Hospital owner and veterinarian Dr. Mike Petty commented, "In the face of severe staff shortages that aren't going anywhere soon our industry has no choice but to evolve to survive. For too long we've relied on Google and stacks of books for our reference needs. Everything else is accessible from a few taps on a cell phone—except clinical (decision making) tools."

GekkoVet's mission is to increase the efficiency by digitalizing clinical decision making to bridge the gap. The AVMA predicts a shortage of 15,000 veterinarians by the end of the decade in the face of growing pet ownership.

GekkoVet Co-Founder and veterinarian Dr. Johanna Majamaa notes, "GekkoVet isn't here to replace the experience and knowledge of veterinarians. We are here to be their right hand. Nobody can recall thousands of pages of source material, instead of Googling it we're here to help clinician's Gekko it to improve efficiency."

The GekkoVet team is actively seeking investors in the US market and looks forward to presenting the future of digital decision making at the Animal Health Innovation Summit in Boston.

Contact:

www.GekkoVet.com

Johanna Majamaa

Co-Founder, CEO

johanna.majamaa@gekkovet.com

+358 45 189 6144

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840922/GekkoVet.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840923/GekkoVet.jpg

GekkoVet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gekkovet International Oy