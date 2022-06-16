Texas Health Ranked Among Best Places to Work in Texas

System ranked as the top health system in survey

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Resources ranked No. 4 on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Texas™ list. The organization is the highest-ranked health system in the state. This is the fifth year Texas Health has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas.

"We are proud to serve the communities of North Texas and to have a workplace where our employees provide compassionate care not only to our patients but also to each other," said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, Texas Health's chief executive officer. "With contributions from individuals throughout the organization, Texas Health has developed a work environment where our employees can do their best work here."

Fortune partners with Great Place to Work® to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America to identify the best workplaces in each state. The ranking is based on feedback from employees on 60 statements that highlight aspects of a great employee experience, including levels of trust, respect, fairness and camaraderie within the organization.

In April, Texas Health ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. The national award required both an application and employee survey. Only employee survey results were used to determine the Best Workplaces in Texas.

Berdan credits Texas Health's strong culture for the organization's high ranking on the list.

"Texas Health is a great place to work because we are committed to having a workplace that supports diversity and inclusion, provides comprehensive benefits, delivers top-tier safety and quality, is fueled by feedback, does not tolerate workplace violence and is dedicated to our Mission of improving the health of the people in the communities we serve," he said.

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.

