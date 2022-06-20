Dynacare, InsideTracker Reach Agreement to Deliver Patient-Requested Blood Testing, Expert Analysis, and Actionable Insights in Canada

Dynacare, a leading Canadian health and wellness solutions leader, puts consumers in the driver's seat with access to leading, science-backed human optimization system, InsideTracker.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading, truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today entered into an agreement with Dynacare, Canada's most established health solutions company. InsideTracker will provide patient-directed blood testing, expert analysis and science-backed, actionable insights to Canadian consumers through the Dynacare Plus App.

Starting today, individuals can access InsideTracker through a link inside the Dynacare Plus App to select the right plan for them at an exclusive discount. Dynacare patients will also receive education about InsideTracker's industry-leading personalized nutrition and lifestyle platform through video content and physical brochures in Dynacare patient service centers and through Dynacare email and social media channels.

"Dynacare is on a mission to put patients in the driver's seat of their health and wellness, but the missing link for patient-directed testing has always been expert analysis and science-backed, actionable insights," said Vito Ciciretto, CEO of Dynacare. "By collaborating with InsideTracker, we're adding that missing link and helping to provide people with the information they need to move closer to their health and wellness goals."

InsideTracker analyzes the body's data from blood and fitness trackers, as well as an individual's lifestyle, to give a clearer, more holistic picture of what's going on inside the body than ever before. Its carefully curated plans are based on well-researched blood biomarkers that align to goals such as athletic performance, longevity or general health and wellness. The user can conveniently order a Dynacare mobile blood collection from their home or office.

Test results are analyzed along with information about lifestyle, goals and food preferences using a proprietary algorithm fed by decades of peer-reviewed research to determine whether markers are optimized for the individual and their goals. A science-backed, personalized Action Plan is then delivered via a mobile app that syncs with popular fitness trackers to deliver more precise and personalized insights and real-time ProTips that, when combined with regular retesting, allows for continual recalibration to optimize the metrics that matter the most.

"As more Canadians seek out self-directed wellness options, InsideTracker has seen sales in Canada grow an astounding 426 percent in 2022 over the same period in 2021," said Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. "Through our agreement with Dynacare, we can empower even more Canadians to take control of their health, wellness and performance with the science-backed insights and recommendations that make InsideTracker a leader in precision wellness."

Today's launch of InsideTracker services within the Dynacare Plus App is the first step of a greater integration between InsideTracker plans and the Dynacare patient portal.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

About Dynacare

Dynacare, a Labcorp company, is committed to being Canada's health and wellness solutions leader. Quality care is at the heart of everything we do. We are continually developing innovative programs and services to positively impact the lives of Canadians and help health care providers deliver the best care possible. www.dyncare.ca

