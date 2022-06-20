The Necessity Retail REIT CEO Michael Weil to Present on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 2:40p.m. eastern during the March 22nd - 24th MoneyShow Virtual Expo

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL") announced today that its CEO, Michael Weil will discuss The Retail Renaissance – Why You Should Consider a REIT Focused on Necessity Retail in a stand-alone presentation during the upcoming MoneyShow Virtual Expo. Mr. Weil will present at 2:40pm eastern on June 22, 2022. Registration for the conference is free. A link to register is provided below:

About The Necessity Retail REIT Where America Shops The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com .

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of RTL's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (a) the potential adverse effects of (i) the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, and (ii) the geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including related sanctions and other penalties imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and other countries, as well as other public and private actors and companies, on RTL, RTL's tenants and the global economy and financial markets, and (b) that any potential future acquisition including the remaining property in the CIM portfolio is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all, as well as those set forth in the Risk Factors section of RTL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 24, 2022, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in RTL's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RTL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

