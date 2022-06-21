ADAMA Commences In-House Production of Indoxacarb with New Proprietary Synthesis Process

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd., a leading global crop protection company, announced that it has begun the in-house production of Indoxacarb, a key insecticide active ingredient (AI), with its new proprietary synthesis process providing a building block for ADAMA's differentiated formulations. Producing this complex molecule with an innovative, cost-effective process is expected to improve ADAMA's supply chain performance while opening access to a global market of approximately $200 million of Indoxacarb sales as of 2021[1]. ADAMA has launched a number of unique mixtures and formulations based on Indoxacarb, which deliver significant pest control in a variety of affected crops and countries.

"With its vast global market potential, we identified Indoxacarb as a key building block for ADAMA's future differentiated product pipeline," said Elad Shabtai, EVP Global Operations at ADAMA. "This new in-house production capability of Indoxacarb is expected to improve the Company's control over the availability, quality and cost of this important active ingredient. Moreover, our Indoxacarb formulations deliver powerful solutions, thus combining our AI cost position with superior product features on the formulation side"

ADAMA is targeting more than 15 countries with its self-produced Indoxacarb, including leading markets Brazil, India and the USA. It is a key active ingredient for various insecticides, including ADAMA's products Plethora™ (India, Brazil), Plemax® (Australia, South Africa) and DOXEM® (USA). The main crops that benefit from Indoxacarb protection are Soybeans, Pulse crops, Cotton, Vegetables, while it also has uses in the Consumer and Professional market.

In addition to the potential sales of Indoxacarb, ADAMA expects to expand the production and sales of its proprietary active ingredient, Novaluron, due to increased demand, given that these two active ingredients are paired together in formulations to provide a highly effective solution against chewing pests in their early stages of development.

ADAMA's Indoxacarb is now being manufactured in-house at its production facilities in Neot Hovav, Israel, and in India, requiring a dedicated production line with state-of-the art equipment. The adopted process is based on ADAMA patent protected chemistry affording higher purity and improved process yields. This results in a safer environmental profile process with less byproducts and effluents being treated at-source for increased sustainability.

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

