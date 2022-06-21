FIVE RAMO LAW PC ATTORNEYS NAMED TO 2022 SUPER LAWYERS RISING STARS LIST

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced that the 2022 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers names Senior Associates Geoff Lee, Sean Pope, Zev Raben, Mary Trier, and Alexa Whiteside as Rising Stars for their exemplary legal talent.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Lee is general counsel for unscripted and premium docu-series production companies such as Scout Productions ("Legendary"), Boardwalk Pictures ("Chef's Table"), and Campfire Studios ("Rudy! A Documusical", premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this week) and negotiates lucrative network deals for his clients' large scale productions. Drawing on his background as a creative producer, Lee focuses his legal practice on facilitating his clients' vision, providing them with the legal tools to actualize their ideas for mediums of all types including closing strategic partnerships and branding opportunities between the fashion and television industries as well as structuring non-traditional financing of entertainment projects through sales of NFTs on the blockchain. As production counsel, Lee specializes in high profile, talent driven productions such as "The Big Brunch" starring Dan Levy, "Rennervations" with Jeremy Renner, and "Welcome to Wrexham" following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElnenny's purchase of a Welsh football team.

Pope works alongside producers and production companies focusing on all aspects of production legal services from development to distribution, with a particular emphasis towards documentaries and docu-series, including recent projects, "Cheer," "Last Chance U: Basketball," and "The Long Game," as well as Sundance Film Festival 2022 selections, "The Exiles," "Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power," "Descendant," and "TikTok, Boom." In addition, Pope serves as outside counsel for unscripted fare at Boardwalk Pictures and Campfire Studios, as well as production legal counsel for Image Nation ("The Ambush," "Watcher") and The Solution Entertainment Group ("Year 2," "Blacklight," "Honest Thief," "Line of Duty"). Pope enjoys being a part of teams that help elevate unconventional stories, as well as assisting young producers to navigate the complex issues involved in creating as well as exploring diverse and novel avenues for the exploitation of their content at the start of their careers.

Providing guidance and advice to financiers and distribution companies, Raben brings his depth of legal experience to bear for his clients in all aspects of their varied businesses. While his practice is primarily focused on representing financiers, Raben also assists distribution companies and producers in all areas of their creative pursuits. Raben has assisted financiers and producers to close financing most recently for "Ambush" starring Aaron Eckhart, and the Sean Penn helmed "Black Flies."

Trier works primarily with production companies and creators on film and television projects, directing clients through varied development stages, whether it be through industry norms or complex chain of title issues. She oversees business and legal affairs at Imagine Entertainment alongside Elsa Ramo, offering legal guidance on projects like Netflix's "tick, tick… BOOM!" and "Hillbilly Elegy," and also advises Imagine Kids & Family, Imagine Documentaries, Hello Sunshine, Boardwalk Pictures, Balboa Productions and Funny or Die. Trier recently provided general counsel for the Laugh Out Loud/Sundance Women Write Now Fellowship in 2021, is on the board of the 501(c)3 legal organization Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA), and has worked on titles such as Skydance's "Grace and Frankie" and the film "Arkansas" starring Vince Vaughn and Liam Hemsworth.

Through the firm, Whiteside serves as general counsel for several entertainment and media companies, including Kevin Hart's Hartbeat (including its Laugh Out Loud! Network and subsidiaries) and Hybrid, LLC (who most recently announced their production "The Gabby Petito Story" airing on Lifetime this coming fall 2022). Some of her other work for the firm includes serving as production counsel on such films as upcoming feature films as Hello Sunshine's "Something from Tiffany's" and Tom Hanks' "A Man Called Otto." Licensed in both California and North Carolina, she was also recognized for her pro-bono efforts in 2021 and enters 2022 as Vice-Chair of the Sports and Entertainment Section of the NCBA, council member of the NCBF Pro-Bono Awards Sub-Committee, and Secretary of the 501(c)3 legal organization Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA).

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com.

