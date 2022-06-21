Jennifer Chang, Special Education Rights Attorney, Selected to Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Education Rights Attorney Jennifer Chang has been selected to the 2022 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List.

Attorneys receiving this distinction are among the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state.

"Millions of children in the United States have special needs due to mental and physical disabilities. Too often, they are disregarded or stigmatized by educators. These students, and their families, are the heart of my practice. It's been an honor and privilege to serve over the last decade to bring them the same educational opportunities and chances given to any other student in the American school system. Being recognized by Super Lawyers for my work means a great deal."

Super Lawyers® is a Thomson Reuters rating service that identifies a select number of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process for Rising Stars consists of a multi-step process including a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of each candidate, and peer reviews by practice area. The outcome of such a process provides a competent, comprehensive, and inclusive list of excellent attorneys.

The lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazine s as well in local and regional publications. The magazines also feature lawyer profiles of leading attorneys in their respective fields.

About Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Chang is an education rights attorney serving clients throughout California. As an advocate for the rights of children with special needs in the California public school systems, she fights to get them the education and services they are entitled to by law. Equally important to Jennifer's practice is empowering the families of students with special needs so they too can advocate for themselves and their children, and hold the school system accountable when it comes to providing the right educational opportunities.

