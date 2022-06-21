Octo Develops Data Mesh Solution for Federal Government Organizations

Octo develops a data mesh solution for federal government customers seeking to source, manage, access, and protect trustworthy analytical data at scale

RESTON, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Octo announces its new data mesh solution for federal clients seeking to accelerate the pace of innovation and realize greater mission value from their data analytics investments. Octo's solution fulfills increasing demands for trustworthy analytics data at scale by embracing an innovative, new approach to data management based on the principles of domain data ownership, managing data as a product, self-service infrastructure as a data platform, and federated, computational data governance.

"Federal government organizations are large-scale and complex, and they are operating in an increasingly volatile, uncertain landscape," said Cindy Walker, Octo's Vice President of Data Center of Excellence. "Our data mesh solution helps federal clients to simplify data discovery and speed analytical insights and machine learning model development to sustain agility and respond gracefully in the face of constant change."

Building on the 'data as a product' principle, the data mesh solution delivers outcomes that increase data value and mission agility by helping agencies embrace product thinking and manage data as a product.

Sujey Edwards, Chief Technology Officer for Octo said, "We are excited to be at the forefront of this solution for our federal customers, providing more control over data. In this model, the data becomes a useable product and reduces dependency on others. It is essentially decentralized data management focused on organizational change for the future."

Octo is using oLabs, its cutting-edge R&D facility in Reston, Virginia, to address customers' most pressing issues with innovative emerging technology solutions in real time.

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government's most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don't just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers' pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.

