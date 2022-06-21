Tekmovil Announces Armando Narchi as New Head of Distribution

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekmovil, a multinational consumer distribution and services company is proud to announce the appointment of Armando Narchi as the Head of Distribution, overseeing our TekDistribution business.

Armando brings 23+ years of global experience with over 19 years in management positions in renowned companies such as Samsung, Apple, LG Electronics, Nokia, Hughes, and Eutelsat. As an entrepreneurial-minded managing director, he brings a solid track record of growing sales revenue, expanding market share, and generating returns.

Before joining Tekmovil, Armando served as the Head of Division and VP of the Mobile Experience (MX) at Samsung Electronics Mexico. He was head of the MX Division in Mexico and helped expand Samsung's presence in Mexico with exponential revenue increase, solid profitability incrementing value/volume market share.

"We're very fortunate to have Armando onboard. His extensive knowledge, experience, and entrepreneurial skills are an essential part of our growing team of experts", said Wei Wang, CSO & Co-Founder at Tekmovil.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey with Tekmovil. Their level of professionalism and strategic thinking are a big part of why they've had such rapid growth in the market. I look forward to being an integral part of the team and applying my expertise to further facilitate our growth," said Armando Narchi.

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil is a highly innovative mobile technology distribution and services enterprise committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. Tekmovil leverages industry-leading expertise to provide manufacturing, network operator, and key channel partners with an edge over the competition by providing high-value services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tekmovil has operations that span over 16 countries in three regions.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with technology enabled services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance while providing innovative, customer-driven, technology-backed services that translate to increased sales, customer satisfaction, and value for clients and their customers. As a full-service distributor of consumer electronics, we support our partners across all stages of the value chain.

