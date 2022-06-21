The Top IT Asset Management Providers to Increase IT Cost Efficiency and Manage Risks, According to SoftwareReviews Data

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its IT Asset Management (ITAM) Data Quadrant. Eight providers in the enterprise and midmarket spaces have been identified as Gold Medalists.

IT asset management software automates and supports business practices that typically join financial, contractual, and inventory functions to assist strategic decision making for the IT environment. Assets include all software and hardware elements found in the business environment.

This report, and its identification of the top providers, is especially timely, as businesses are looking for methods to increase cost efficiency as recession, inflation, and rate hikes become areas of concern in today's world.

"IT asset management software is an indispensable component of an asset management practice, responsible for building a centralized, accurate, and actionable source of data on the assets in an IT environment," says Andrew Sharp, Info-Tech Research Director, and ITAM expert. "There are new problems to solve, including a proliferation of IT devices and services, continued adoption of the cloud, and ongoing enablement of remote work."

Currently, one of the key strategic opportunities for organizations is investing in top asset management services that define an asset's complete lifecycle in an IT environment. The asset management lifecycle helps assigned managers monitor physical and digital asset classes, helping them tactfully decide if an asset will require repair or if it is becoming too expensive for the organization to maintain.

"Our members are looking for easy integration with discovery, ITSM, and financial systems; support with license management, analytics, and reports for support governance and operations; and the ability to manage cloud, remote devices, IoT, and more," explains Sharp. "The right IT asset management tool can help IT teams more effectively and efficiently optimize IT spend, control costs, and manage risks."

SoftwareReviews has gathered 890 reviews for enterprise and midmarket-level ITAM service providers. Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation from user reviews: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise IT Asset Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Asset Management X, 8.5 CS, ranked high for data center analytics.



, ranked high for data center analytics.

IBM Control Desk, 8.1 CS, ranked high for the quality of features.



, ranked high for the quality of features.

CA Asset Portfolio Management, 8.0 CS, ranked high for analytics and reporting.



, ranked high for analytics and reporting.

BMC Helix Discovery, 8.0 CS, ranked high for integrated discovery. , ranked high for integrated discovery.

The 2022 Midmarket IT Asset Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

ManageEngine Endpoint Central, 8.2 CS, ranked high for decentralized management.



, ranked high for decentralized management.

ManageEngine AssetExplorer, 8.1 CS, ranked high for availability and quality of training.



, ranked high for availability and quality of training.

BelManage, 7.8 CS, ranked high for integrated discovery.



, ranked high for integrated discovery.

ServiceNow Asset Management, 7.7 CS, ranked high for data import, export, and aggregation. , ranked high for data import, export, and aggregation.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate IT asset management software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated ITAM category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews



SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

