Burns & Levinson Partners Laura Studen and Ellen Zucker Ranked as Top Labor & Employment Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Chambers USA 2022

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Ellen Zucker has been ranked Band 1 and partner Laura Studen has been ranked Band 2 in the Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs Representation category (Massachusetts) in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA. Burns & Levinson also ranked Band 2 firmwide in the MA Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs Representation.

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP) (PRNewswire)

According to Chambers, Burns & Levinson is "respected for its adroit counseling of plaintiffs in all aspects of the working relationship, spanning from the pre-hiring process to the termination of employment." Specific areas of expertise include "discrimination, wrongful termination and wage and hour issues, before both state and federal courts" and "advising on labor relations and employee benefits issues."

Zucker, who is well-known for her powerful trial advocacy for clients, was singled out for her "discrimination case work" and "strong focus on employment disputes for high-level executive clients." Studen, who is recognized as a skillful lawyer, was "praised for being relentless in helping her clients" in their plaintiff-side employment disputes.

Chambers has ranked the best law firms and lawyers since 1990, and covers 190 countries worldwide. Inclusion is based solely on extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked based on their technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Attorneys and law firms are ranked in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the highest.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson