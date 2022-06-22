CleanChoice Energy Launches Energy Efficiency Program with SmartAC.com

Pilot program to increase efficiency for HVAC customers

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy , a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, announced a new partnership with SmartAC.com , an HVAC monitoring service, to provide greater energy efficiency and reduce energy waste in users' homes. The new partnership will provide customers the tools to track the efficiency of their HVAC systems, send alerts for needed repairs, and lower their carbon footprint by avoiding common inefficiencies. Air conditioning is a major source of a home's carbon footprint and reducing waste can have a major impact–a 15% reduction in HVAC energy consumption and a 20 percent reduction in refrigerant lost from leaks across 100,000 homes can equate to the environmental benefit of taking 18,380 vehicles off the road.

"With CleanChoice's SmartAC.com partnership people can now both reduce their energy use and support clean energy. It's more important than ever, we've already seen heat waves and extreme weather across the country–and can expect this summer to be one of the hottest on record. Inefficient air conditioning can significantly increase energy use and pollution–we're thrilled to be working with SmartAC.com to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and monthly energy bills," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy.

"The SmartAC.com platform was designed to deliver value to homeowners by digitizing the experience of home comfort. Remote visibility of HVAC equipment health provides more transparency and better economics for all stakeholders. Considering climate change and energy prices rising, the efficiency of the largest energy-consuming device in the home is more important now than ever before," said Josh Teekell, CEO of SmartAC.com.

CleanChoice Energy customers in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and D.C. will be the first to be able to participate. People interested in learning more about CleanChoice Energy's SmartAC.com partnership can visit the partnership's website.

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. CleanChoice uses data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, impactful climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

