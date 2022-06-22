Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Promo Deal With Rob Gronkowski, Four-Time Super Bowl Champion

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with Rob Gronkowski, through their partnership with The Reiman Agency. Rob is a four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time Pro-Bowl selection. He previously played nine seasons for the New England Patriots, then two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski has become widely known as a professional athlete as well as an entertainer and has made many guest appearances on different shows and at different events such as Entourage, Family Guy, Shark Tank, and WrestleMania (to name a few). He also has a large social media following, boasting 4.5M on Instagram alone.

"Rob Gronkowski's tremendous impact is not limited to the grid iron" said Alden Reiman, CEO of The Reiman Agency. "He is a cultural icon that transcends the barrier between sports and entertainment. A real pleasure to work with."

"Rob is as big a superstar as it gets" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "This was a great deal for everyone involved. We look forward to working on more deals with him and his team in the future."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

