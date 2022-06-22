IGT Awarded Gold Medal from Leading Sustainability Rating Agency EcoVadis

Improved rating positions Company in the top five percent of global companies assessed by EcoVadis

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has been awarded a gold medal sustainability rating from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. This gold medal rating positions IGT among the top five percent of global companies assessed by Ecovadis for its comprehensive sustainable business practices.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

IGT's sustainability program was assessed under the EcoVadis criteria using 21 benchmarks within the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis methodically evaluates environmental, social and ethical performance using these international sustainability standards for companies worldwide.

"As a leader in global sustainability for over 15 years, IGT has a thorough understanding of the significant value that sustainable practices provide to our stakeholders, and ESG strategies remain at the forefront of our corporate priorities," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "The sustainability criteria assessed and rated by EcoVadis are embedded into IGT's culture and daily operations to sustain long-term growth for our business. We take great pride in this gold medal achievement and will continue our journey of contributing to a more sustainable future."

EcoVadis is one of the world's largest and most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. Its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering more than 200 spend categories and over 160 countries.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC