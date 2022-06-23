J.MCLAUGHLIN CELEBRATES SECOND ANNUAL WICKER BAG DAY

The wicker-filled holiday kicks off summer with a woven wonderland at Wölffer Estate and celebrations from coast to coast

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American lifestyle brand J.McLaughlin announces the celebration of its second annual National Wicker Bag Day today – June 23, 2022 – paying homage to the legendary summer staple that has been a part of the brand's identity since its founding in 1977.

Guests dressed in J.McLaughlin's latest looks celebrated Wicker Bag Day at Wölffer Estate. From left to right: Flaviana Matata, Christy Doramus, Blair Eadie, Awa Mafany. Photo by Lucy Cuneo. (PRNewswire)

Just in time for the summer solstice, the festivities began on the afternoon of June 22 at Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack, N.Y. with a floral wicker explosion and friends of the J.McLaughlin brand. Style icon Blair Eadie hosted the soiree and welcomed guests under a colorful floral arch decorated in J.McLaughlin current and vintage wicker bags.

The tabletop was created by all female founded and led companies—fine artist and illustrator Paige Spearin designed the custom menus, Monogram Mary created bespoke napkins that served as place cards, Hamptons Aristocrat provided Business & Pleasure umbrellas and chairs to complete the look, and Hamptons-based photographer Lucy Cuneo captured the event in her signature style. A splashy tablecloth designed from one of the brand's most eye-catching summer prints graced the tables as guests gathered for the celebratory luncheon.

Wicker bag events will continue throughout the weekend with Sip N' Shop opportunities at 160 J.McLaughlin stores across the country. Rosé will be served at each store and complimentary styling services will be available to customers to shop the range of wicker bags and new summer collection.

"Wicker, most notably as porch and garden furniture, is symbolic of a carefree lifestyle—so we put it into the unexpected, fashion, for a whole different twist," says J.McLaughlin Creative Director and Co-Founder Kevin McLaughlin. "The combination of wicker and leather on our bags not only looks great together but is also emblematic of the way we like to live in the summer— easily and effortlessly."

Wicker bags have been documented as far back as ancient Egypt and are undoubtedly here to stay – whether it's a simple crossbody or updated with navy gingham trim, J.McLaughlin's wicker bags continue to offer customers a fresh take on one of the most timeless pieces of fashion history. J.McLaughlin wicker bags range from $148 to $298 and are available in ten distinct styles.

Summer begins on the pages of J.McLaughlin’s July catalog which prominently features wicker bags along with the company’s newest arrivals, also available to shop online and in stores.

For more information on Wicker Bag Day events and to shop the full wicker bag collection, visit jmclaughlin.com/the-wicker-collection

About J.McLaughlin

Founded in New York in 1977 by brothers Jay and Kevin McLaughlin, J. McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand with 160 stores in charming enclaves from New York to Northern California. While every store is unique, each one reflects the company's passion for classic style, enduring quality and impeccable service. To view the complete collection, visit jmclaughlin.com .

