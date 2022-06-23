Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

-          Q4 Net Sales of $181.3 Million
-          Q4 Gross Margin of 39.8%
-          Q4 EPS of $0.79/Share; Q4 Adjusted EBITDAS Margin of 31.8%
-          $120.7 Million of Cash on Hand
-          Board of Directors Authorized 25% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, ended April 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales were $181.3 million, a decrease of $141.6 million, or 43.9%, from the comparable quarter last year, and $11.7 million, or 6.1%, lower than the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020.
  • Gross margin was 39.8% versus 45.1% in the comparable quarter last year and 32.2% in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020.
  • GAAP net income was $36.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with $89.2 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $37.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared with $89.6 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain manufacturing and distribution operations to Tennessee, the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business in fiscal 2021, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $57.7 million, or 31.8% of net sales, compared with $125.6 million, or 38.9% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales were $864.1 million compared with $1.1 billion for the prior year, a decrease of 18.4%.
  • Gross margin was 43.3% versus 42.4% for the prior year.
  • GAAP net income was $194.5 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, compared with $243.6 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $202.8 million, or $4.25 per diluted share, compared with $251.5 million, or $4.54 per diluted share, for the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $299.6 million, or 34.7% of net sales, compared with $366.6 million, or 34.6% of net sales, for the prior year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fourth quarter and full year results speak to the quality and dedication of our employees, the strength of our iconic brand, and the resiliency of our flexible manufacturing model.  We delivered strong financial results, including gross profit and Adjusted EBITDAS margins for fiscal 2022 that exceeded prior year levels despite continued moderation in demand for firearms that led to lower net sales. Although we expect inflationary pressures to persist and for firearm market conditions to return to more normalized levels in fiscal 2023, we are confident in our flexible manufacturing model and expect to benefit from the pricing and product portfolio adjustments that we made during the surge. In summary, we believe that we remain well positioned for long-term growth with an agile business model designed to quickly adapt to changes in the marketplace and deliver strong, consistent levels of profitability and drive long-term stockholder value."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented "Our financial performance reflects tougher year-over-year comparisons due to the return to more normalized levels of demand following the surge. However, in spite of the lower demand, we are now realizing the benefits of the proactive steps we took during the surge to enhance our profitability profile.  Fourth quarter gross margin was down on a year-over-year basis, as expected, but 760 basis points above the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020 despite a 6.1% decline in net sales.  Our balance sheet remains strong with $120.7 million of cash and no debt, and we expect to continue generating strong cash flow for the foreseeable future.  Accordingly, our Board of Directors has authorized a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, which will be paid to stockholders of record on July 7, 2022 with payment to be made on July 21, 2022."

Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call and webcast on June 23, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2022 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 2371913.  No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends.  We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) COVID-19 expenses, (vi) transition costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (viii) spin related stock compensation, (ix) Relocation expense, and (x) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis.  These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures.  The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands.  The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.  For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that inflationary pressures will persist and firearm market conditions will return to more normalized levels in fiscal 2023; our confidence in our flexible manufacturing model; our expectation that we will benefit from the pricing and product portfolio adjustments that we made during the surge; our belief that we remain well positioned for long-term growth with an agile business model designed to quickly adapt to changes in the marketplace and deliver strong, consistent levels of profitability and drive long-term stockholder value; and our expectation that we will continue generating strong cash flow for the foreseeable future. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to effectively manage and execute the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain of our operations to Tennessee; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of:


April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021



(In thousands, except par value and share data)


 ASSETS


 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$          120,728


$          113,017


Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $36 on April 30, 2022 and $107 on April 30, 2021

62,695


67,442


Inventories

136,660


78,477


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,569


8,408


Income tax receivable 

1,945


909


Total current assets

327,597


268,253


 Property, plant, and equipment, net

135,591


141,612


 Intangibles, net

3,608


4,417


 Goodwill

19,024


19,024


 Deferred income taxes

1,221



 Other assets

10,435


13,082


 Total assets

497,476


446,388


 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


 Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$             30,042


$            57,337


Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

23,482


33,136


Accrued payroll and incentives

17,371


17,381


Accrued income taxes

2,673


1,157


Accrued profit sharing

13,543


14,445


Accrued warranty

1,838


2,199


Total current liabilities

88,949


125,655


 Deferred income taxes 


904


 Finance lease payable, net of current portion

37,628


38,786


Other non-current liabilities

10,385


14,659


Total liabilities

136,962


180,004


 Commitments and contingencies





 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,641,439 issued and 45,601,069 shares outstanding on April 30, 2022 and 74,222,127 shares issued and 49,937,329 shares outstanding on April 30, 2021

75


74


Additional paid-in capital 

278,101


273,431


Retained earnings

504,640


325,181


Accumulated other comprehensive income

73


73


Treasury stock, at cost (29,040,370 shares on April 30, 2022 and 24,284,798 on April 30, 2021)

(422,375)


(332,375)


Total stockholders' equity

360,514


266,384


 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          497,476


$          446,388


SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












For the Three Months Ended April 30,


For the Years Ended April 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales


$181,299


$322,947


$864,126


$1,059,195

Cost of sales


109,072


177,139


489,562


610,212

Gross profit


72,227


145,808


374,564


448,983

Operating expenses:


39.8 %


45.1 %


43.3 %


42.4 %

Research and development


1,994


1,963


7,262


7,480

Selling, marketing, and distribution


9,581


10,507


43,156


42,603

General and administrative


14,000


17,207


72,493


79,268

Total operating expenses


25,575


29,677


122,911


129,351

Operating income from continuing operations


46,652


116,131


251,653


319,632

Other income/(expense), net:









Other income/(expense), net 


624


540


2,868


2,252

Interest expense, net


(531)


(563)


(2,135)


(3,919)

Total other income/(expense), net


93


(23)


733


(1,667)

Income from operations before income taxes


46,745


116,108


252,386


317,965

Income tax expense


10,610


26,929


57,892


74,394

Income from continuing operations


$   36,135


$   89,179


$194,494


$    243,571

Discontinued operations:









Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(144)



8,478

Net income


$   36,135


$   89,035


$194,494


$    252,049










Net income per share:









Basic - continuing operations


$       0.79


$       1.72


$       4.12


$           4.46

Basic - net income


$       0.79


$       1.72


$       4.12


$           4.62

Diluted - continuing operations


$       0.79


$       1.70


$       4.08


$           4.40

Diluted - net income


$       0.79


$       1.70


$       4.08


$           4.55

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


45,547


51,816


47,227


54,613

Diluted


45,937


52,423


47,728


55,352

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS








For the Year Ended


April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021



(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Income from continuing operations

$      194,494


$      243,571


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 

30,073


31,575


Loss on sale/disposition of assets

625


154


Provision for losses/(recoveries) on notes and accounts receivable

689


(739)


Impairment of long-lived tangible assets

86



Deferred income taxes

(2,125)


447


Stock-based compensation expense

4,536


4,706


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





     Accounts receivable

4,058


(5,824)


     Inventories

(58,183)


25,264


     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,839


(852)


     Income taxes

480


(3,643)


     Accounts payable

(26,957)


25,540


     Accrued payroll and incentives

(10)


4,933


     Accrued profit sharing

(902)


12,248


     Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

(9,725)


(24,633)


     Accrued warranty

(361)


(1,098)


     Other assets

2,561


1,579


     Other non-current liabilities

(4,364)


4,032


     Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

137,814


317,260


     Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations


(1,926)


        Net cash provided by operating activities

137,814


315,334


Cash flows from investing activities:





Refunds on machinery and equipment


310


Payments to acquire patents and software

(283)


(632)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

139


113


Payments to acquire property and equipment

(23,972)


(22,052)


Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(24,116)


(22,261)


Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations


(1,143)


        Net cash used in investing activities

(24,116)


(23,404)


Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from loans and notes payable


25,000


Cash paid for debt issuance costs


(450)


Payments on finance lease obligation

(1,087)


(996)


Payments on notes and loans payable


(185,000)


Distribution to AOUT


(25,000)


Payments to acquire treasury stock

(90,000)


(110,000)


Dividend distribution

(15,035)


(8,223)


Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock purchase plan

1,719


3,154


Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units

(1,584)


(2,243)


Cash used in by financial activities - continuing operations

(105,987)


(303,758)


Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations


(166)


         Net cash used in financing activities

(105,987)


(303,924)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

7,711


(11,994)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

113,017


125,011


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$      120,728


$      113,017


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for:





Interest

$          2,219


$          3,306


Income taxes

$        59,183


$        80,874


SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended 


For the Year Ended



April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021


April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021



$


% of Sales


$


% of Sales


$


% of Sales


$


% of Sales


GAAP gross profit

$ 72,227


39.8 %


$ 145,808


45.1 %


$ 374,564


43.3 %


$  448,983


42.4 %


Relocation expenses

1,031


0.6 %




3,361


0.4 %




COVID-19

1


0.0 %


43


0.0 %


33


0.0 %


560


0.1 %


Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 73,259


40.4 %


$ 145,851


45.2 %


$ 377,958


43.7 %


$  449,543


42.4 %



















GAAP operating expenses

$ 25,575


14.1 %


$   29,677


9.2 %


$ 122,911


14.2 %


$  129,351


12.2 %


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(71)


0.0 %


(83)


0.0 %


(285)


0.0 %


(332)


0.0 %


Transition costs



(22)


0.0 %


80


0.0 %


(7,975)


-0.8 %


COVID-19

(71)


0.0 %


(67)


0.0 %


(207)


0.0 %


(685)


-0.1 %


Spin related stock-based compensation

(43)


0.0 %


(296)


-0.1 %


(147)


0.0 %


(738)


-0.1 %


Relocation expenses

(685)


-0.4 %




(6,884)


-0.8 %




Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 24,705


13.6 %


$   29,209


9.0 %


$ 115,468


13.4 %


$  119,621


11.3 %



















GAAP operating income

$ 46,652


25.7 %


$ 116,131


36.0 %


$ 251,653


29.1 %


$  319,632


30.2 %


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

71


0.0 %


83


0.0 %


285


0.0 %


332


0.0 %


Transition costs



22


0.0 %


(80)


0.0 %


7,975


0.8 %


COVID-19

72


0.0 %


110


0.0 %


240


0.0 %


1,245


0.1 %


Spin related stock-based compensation

43


0.0 %


296


0.1 %


147


0.0 %


738


0.1 %


Relocation expenses

1,716


0.9 %




10,245


1.2 %




Non-GAAP operating income

$ 48,554


26.8 %


$ 116,642


36.1 %


$ 262,490


30.4 %


$  329,922


31.1 %



















GAAP income from operations

$ 36,135


19.9 %


$   89,179


27.6 %


$ 194,494


22.5 %


$  243,571


23.0 %


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

71


0.0 %


83


0.0 %


285


0.0 %


332


0.0 %


Transition costs


0.0 %


22


0.0 %


(80)


0.0 %


7,975


0.8 %


COVID-19

72


0.0 %


110


0.0 %


240


0.0 %


1,245


0.1 %


Spin related stock-based compensation

43


0.0 %


296


0.1 %


147


0.0 %


738


0.1 %


Relocation expenses

1,716


0.9 %




10,245


1.2 %




Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(432)


-0.2 %


(119)


0.0 %


(2,486)


-0.3 %


(2,400)


-0.2 %


Non-GAAP income from  operations

$ 37,605


20.7 %


$   89,571


27.7 %


$ 202,845


23.5 %


$  251,461


23.7 %



















GAAP income from  operations per share - diluted

$      0.79




$        1.70




$        4.08




$         4.40




Amortization of acquired intangible assets







0.01




0.01




Transition costs










0.14




COVID-19







0.01




0.02




Spin related stock-based compensation




0.01







0.01




Relocation expenses

0.04







0.21







Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.01)







(0.05)




(0.04)




Non-GAAP income from  operations per share - diluted

$      0.82




$        1.71




$        4.25

(a)


$         4.54





















(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding. 

















SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021


April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021










GAAP net income


$          36,135


$          89,179


$       194,494


$       243,571

Interest expense


570


585


2,310


4,056

Income tax expense


10,610


26,929


57,892


74,394

Depreciation and amortization


7,636


7,420


29,982


30,685

Stock-based compensation expense


972


1,314


4,536


4,706

COVID-19


72


110


240


1,245

Transition costs



22


(80)


7,975

Relocation expense


1,716



10,245


Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS


$          57,711


$        125,559


$       299,619


$       366,632

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021


April 30, 2022


April 30, 2021


Net cash provided by operating activities

$     25,539


$   118,823


$   137,814


$   317,260


Net cash used in investing activities

(8,905)


(3,691)


(24,116)


(22,261)


Free cash flow

$     16,634


$   115,132


$   113,698


$   294,999


