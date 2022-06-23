Sparkrock Announces Acquisition by Ionic Partners

New investment enables Sparkrock to accelerate time-to-value for its customers and drive innovation across the Sparkrock 365 platform.

TORONTO and CHICAGO and AUSTIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkrock, a leader in ERP solutions for K-12, non-profit, and human service organizations, announced today that it has been acquired by Ionic Partners, LLC.

Ionic's acquisition of Sparkrock will accelerate the company's mission to deliver a best-in-class ERP platform for schools, non-profits, and other mission-driven organizations. With Ionic, Sparkrock will be particularly focused on amplifying the company's customer success strategy to accelerate customers' time-to-value and energize the company's product vision for the future.

Andy Tryba, co-founder and CEO of Ionic Partners, joins Sparkrock as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Colin Dickinson as CEO. Colin, along with Sparkrock's co-founders James Faw and Nicola Dickinson, have joined Sparkrock's advisory board.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ionic at this stage of our company's evolution," said Colin Dickinson. "From our first conversations, it was clear that Sparkrock and Ionic share a customer-first vision for the company's next level of success. Ionic's tremendous operating expertise and unique approach to growth and product development will strengthen Sparkrock's focus on our customers across Canada and the United States, taking our products and company to the next level. And Ionic shares our drive to help purpose-driven people and organizations deliver results for their communities."

"The team at Sparkrock has built an exceptional foundation for future growth," said Andy Tryba, co-founder of Ionic Partners. "Sparkrock has built a reputation for excellent technology and delivering real, tangible results for customers. We can't wait to build on that foundation by investing in innovation, accelerating time-to-value for our customers, and most importantly, delivering world-class service and outcomes to our customers. This will start by deepening our partnership with Microsoft, which features the incredible security and stability of Dynamics 365. We believe Sparkrock is the perfect example of a company that does well by doing good, and we're excited to accelerate this important work."

Sparkrock 365 is a cloud-based solution that is purpose-built to support the needs of school districts, non-profits, and publicly-funded social impact organizations with a robust, highly-secure, all-in-one back-end infrastructure. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Sparkrock empowers tens of thousands of end users to deliver positive outcomes to mission-driven organizations every day.

With Ionic, Sparkrock will continue to provide its customers with best-in-class software solutions and customer service while expanding its product portfolio, its customer base, and its geographic footprint.

"We are looking forward to growing Sparkrock organically and through acquisitions," said Donald Park, co-founder & President of Ionic Partners. "By investing in this growth, we aim to build an enduring platform which provides our customers with the industry's best and most reliable features, functionality, and teams."

About Sparkrock:

Sparkrock is a leading tech company and creator of the Sparkrock 365 application – an all-in-one enterprise resource planning (ERP) software platform that includes finance, workforce management, payroll and employee scheduling built for Nonprofit & Human Services Organizations and K-12 & Educational Institutions.

Our enterprise resource planning (ERP) software will help you create meaningful and impactful operations so managers and frontline workers can make the decisions they need, quickly and efficiently.

Sparkrock 365 is built on Microsoft Business Central and has been dedicated to serving mission-driven organizations in Canada and the US since 2003. We enable our clients to have predictive control of their oversight, funding, and operations.

About Ionic Partners:

Led by a team of seasoned software operators, Ionic Partners is a global enterprise software platform focused on 2nd Chasm businesses with strong core products and recurring revenue. Ionic creates extraordinary value through a product-led thesis, leveraging a cloud-first global workforce, building elastic infrastructure, and infusing world-class operating best practices into the daily workflow of their companies.

