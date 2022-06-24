SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MBII, VMW, TPTX, and HMTV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) in connection with the proposed merger of MBII with Bioceres Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of MBII common stock owned will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $1.12 based upon Bioceres's June 24, 2022 closing price of $12.76. If you own MBII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mbii

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VMW by Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VMW shareholders will receive $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMW share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $125.14 based upon Broadcom's June 24, 2022 closing price of $496.58. If you own VMW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vmw

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TPTX by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPTX shareholders will receive $76.00 in cash for each share of TPTX common stock owned. If you own TPTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tptx

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMTV by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMTV shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of HMTV common stock owned. If you own HMTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmtv

