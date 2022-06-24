WowWee® Multiplies the Magic of the Got2Glow Fairies Brand with New Fairy Finders, Roblox Game & More

In Celebration of International Fairy Day, The Hit Toy Line Expands the Magic of Finding Fairies Everywhere with a New Baby Fairy Finder, Fairy Pet Finders, and a Find The Glowing Fairies Roblox Game.

MONTREAL, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee® , a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and the makers of Fingerlings®, My Squishy Little Dumplings™ and more, today announced major expansions to its hit Got2Glow Fairies brand. To celebrate International Fairy Day today, WowWee is launching the Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder™, two Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finders™, and a Find the Glowing Fairies Roblox game. Building off last year's success of the Got2Glow Fairy Finders™, the hit tech toy that put fairies at kids' fingertips and topped countless hot toy lists en route to becoming a 2022 TOTY Finalist for Collectible Toy of the Year, these enchanting additions make for even more magical experiences as kids explore and discover more virtual fairies than ever before!

The Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder is a smaller variation of the original, with over 20 new baby fairies to find and collect. The all-new, more portable size makes it easier than ever for kids to bring their Baby Fairy Finder along for every adventure. For added magic, lights & sounds guide the way as it detects virtual baby fairies around you..

The enchantment continues with the Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finder, with 40+ fairy pets to collect in each jar and over 80 fairy pets to collect in total. Grow your collection by trading fairy pets with friends and unlock rare fairy pets using the Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder. You can also bond with your new fairy pet companions via the on-screen buttons by giving them hugs, saying hello, and virtually feeding them.

All new Got2Glow Fairy Finder toys are compatible with one another and allow for trading of all different types of fairies. You can grow your collection to over 200 fairies by sharing across all finders. Transfer baby fairies from the Baby Fairy Finder into your Fairy Pet Finder, then watch as your Love Baby Fairy transforms into a Love Dog Fairy - or vice versa!

In addition, WowWee's Find the Glowing Fairies game by popular Roblox game creator Gamefam (Twilight Daycare and the forthcoming My Avastars: RP) is launching on Roblox today, expanding the Got2Glow universe beyond physical play. The online game will recreate the beloved real-life magic of finding fairies, with various in-game environments to explore and a variety of fairies to collect.

"We were inspired by the passion for our Got2Glow Fairy Finder and knew we had to continue building upon this excitement," said Sydney Wiseman, VP of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "We listened closely to our fanbase when expanding this line to ensure we provided even more magical play. Now the Got2Glow brand offers something for everyone - whether you want something more portable to take on the go, more fairies to collect and find, or desire a whole new type of fairy altogether. You can even find fairies in the metaverse, so we're truly delivering on our brand promise of experiencing the magic of finding fairies everywhere!"

Further adding to the Got2Glow universe, WowWee has tapped Striker Entertainment to build a lifestyle licensing program around the brand. The program will initially focus on publishing, home décor, health and beauty, and party goods.

The Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder (MSRP: $24.99; Ages 5+) and both Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finders in turquoise and pink (MSRP: $44.99ea.; Ages 5+) are available for pre-order starting today on Amazon, and flying onto shelves at major retailers including Walmart and Target later this summer. For more information, please visit the Got2Glow website or join the conversation on social media by following @got2glowfairies.

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. The company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

