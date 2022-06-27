RiseIT™ CEO Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year®

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Kishore Khandavalli, CEO of RiseIT™ Solutions, Inc. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Khandavalli based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"It's an honor to receive the Entrepreneur of the Year® Award from EY. The entrepreneurial is unique and exhilarating and certainly not without bumps. When a recognition such as this comes, it makes it even more exciting. I look forward to going to the EY's Strategic Growth Forum in November," Khandavalli remarked.

RiseIT™ has seen exponential growth during the last few years including during the pandemic. The company has been quick to adopt and implement unique strategies and initiatives shortly after COVID-19 emerged to stay ahead in the rapidly changing remote working environment. RiseIT™ currently has over 1,000 resources and serves several Fortune 500 companies. The company projects to continue its exponential growth in its core service offerings including Governance and Risk Compliance (GRC), strategy consulting and software development.

As a Central Plains award winner, Mr. Khandavalli will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

About Kishore Khandavalli

Kishore Khandavalli is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in starting, scaling and acquiring ventures. He currently owns and runs several companies, including RiseIT™, SevenTablets and iTech Data Services. His ability to lead companies toward success is unmatched. An award-winning entrepreneur and experienced keynote speaker, Khandavalli has guided multiple startups into successful enterprises.

About RiseIT Solutions

RiseIT Solutions is a dedicated software and technology services company, specializing in GRC implementation, software consulting and development. To learn more, visit RiseITS.com .

Media Contacts

RiseIT Solutions

Hello@RiseITs.com

972-784-4000

View original content:

SOURCE RiseIT Solutions